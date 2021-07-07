Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: May 20 – 26, 2021

The following reports for May 20 – 26, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, May 20

A disturbance involving a possible burglary and assault was reported on Savoy Drive at 5:03 a.m.

A theft ($750 or more) was reported on Cedar Pointe Place at 1:58 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Huzzah Drive at 1:58 p.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:47 p.m.

A 68-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting and trespassing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:18 p.m.

A 38-year-old female was issued a summonses for shoplfiting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:36 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Provence Drive at 6:49 p.m.

An 18-year-old male was issued a summons for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:11 p.m.

An 18-year-old female drive was arrested for driving while in a drugged condition on Prospect Road at 10:12 p.m.

Friday, May 21

A 33-year-old male and female were charged with stealing after a report of a shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:38 p.m. where they fled the area in a vehicle.

A vehicle stolen out of Wright City was reported on I-64 and I-70 at 4:07 p.m., and a 39-year-old male was arrested and turned over to Wright City Police Department.

Saturday, May 22

A domestic disturbance was reported on Mason Glen Drive at 1:55 a.m.

A 42-year-old male subject was arrested after shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:35 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:13 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:18 p.m.

Monday, May 24

Fraud was reported on Rue Grand Drive at 4:41 p.m.

A domestic assault was reported on Ampere Place at 10:09 p.m. and a 53-year-old male was issued summonses.

Tuesday, May 25

Theft was reported on Prospect Village Drive at 4:22 a.m.

A 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were arrested for burglary and stealing on Picardy Drive at 5:38 a.m.

Wednesday, May 26