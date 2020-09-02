Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: May 14 – 27, 2020

The following reports for May 14 – 27, 2020  were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, May 14

  • A 28-year-old female was issued a summons for trespassing on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:25 p.m.

Friday, May 15

  • No reports.

Saturday, May 16

  • Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:09 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:03 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

  • A 41-year-old male was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle on West Terra Lane at 2:50 a.m.
  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:48 p.m.
  • A 30-year-old male was issued a summons for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:58 p.m.

Monday, May 18

  • Vandalism was reported on Charlemagne Drive at 6:22 a.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Founders Park at 12:36 p.m.
  • A 27-year-old female subject was detained for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:31 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

  • A 33-year-old male was arrested and released with summons for domestic assault on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:07 a.m.
  • A 45-year-old male driver was issued summonses for excessive speed and driving while suspended on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:35 p.m.
  • A 31-year-old male driver was issued citations for driving while revoking and speeding on I-70 at 7:27 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

  • First degree property damage was reported on Yard at 7:59 a.m.
  • A missing license plate was reported on Eagles Way Lane at 9:36 a.m.
  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Woodlake Court at 3:12 p.m.
  • A 32-year-old male was issued a summons for trespassing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:56 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

  • No reports.

Friday, May 22

  • After a report of careless and imprudent driving on I-70 at 1:59 a.m., officers seized a firearm and drug items from the vehicle and the driver was arrested.
  • A 45-year-old female was issued a summons for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:12 a.m.
  • A trailer was stolen on Cedar Circle Drive at 9:53 a.m.
  • A 32-year-old female subject was issued a summons for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:16 p.m.
  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:26 p.m., and the 42-year-old male suspect was later located and issued a citation.

Saturday, May 23

  • A two-vehicle crash was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at Ronald Reagan at 10:59 a.m., both vehicles were towed and both a 57-year-old female and 21-year-old female were injured, with the 21-year-old transported to a hospital.
  • After a report of a peace disturbance on Oak Hill Drive at 9:33 p.m., a 33-year-old male was issued summonses for resisting arrest after fleeing on an ATV.

Sunday, May 24

  • A stolen vehicle was recovered on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 2:03 a.m., and charges are pending against the 34-year-old male suspect.
  • A deep cycle battery was stolen from a boat on South Henke Road at 9:02 a.m.

Monday, May 25

  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:48 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26

  • Parts were stolen from a parked vehicle on Harbor Bend Court at 10:01 a.m.

Wednesday, May 27

  • Domestic violence was reported on Cuivre Drive at 1:47 a.m.
  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Meadows Circle Drive at 1:06 p.m.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported on Lemans Court at 3:40 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:45 p.m.

 

