Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: May 13 – 19, 2021

The following reports for May 13 – 19, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, May 13

  • After a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive at 12:10 a.m., the 18-year-old driver was issued summonses for speeding and possession of marijuana.
  • After a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:47 p.m., a 38-year-old male was issued summonses for driving while suspended.
  • Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive at 2:54 p.m.

Friday, May 14

  • Theft was reported on Orf Road at 10:28 a.m.
  • A misdemeanor theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:17 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

  • After a traffic stop on Highway N at 6:15 a.m., a 45-year-old male was issued multiple traffic citations.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:01 p.m.
  • A misdemeanor theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:56 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

  • After investigating a suspicious person on Eaglewood Trail at 5:25 p.m., a 26-year-old male was arrested for a drug violation.

Monday, May 17

  • A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:19 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

  • After a traffic stop on Hawk Ridge Trail at 8:43 a.m, a 35-year-old male was issued summonses for driving with a revoked license.
  • Fraud was reported on Palmer Court at 10:05 a.m.
  • After a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:59 a.m., a 37-year-old female was issued summons for driving with a revoked license.
  • Larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:33 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Mason Creek Drive at 9:33 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19

  • Theft was reported on Prospect Place Drive at 2:48 p.m.
  • After investigating theft on Fountain Grass Drive at 3:54 p.m., a 40-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
  • There was a report of juveniles doing wheelies on ATVs on Hawk Ridge Trail at 5:03 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:01 p.m.

