Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 4 – 10, 2021

The following reports for March 4 – 10, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 4

A motor vehicle struck a light pole on Technology Drive at 7:19 p.m., no reported injuries.

A motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles was reported on I-70 at 9:01 p.m., a 34-year-old female driver complained of pain but refused medical attention.

Friday, March 5

After a traffic stop on Freymuth Lane at 2:59 p.m., a 35-year-old male subject was issued summons for driving while suspended.

Saturday, March 6

After a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:33 p.m., a 22-year-old male subject was issued summonses for driving with suspended license.

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:26 p.m., no injuries reported, one vehicle towed, and a 38-year-old male subject was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:24 p.m.

A 27-year-old female subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Cobblestone Terrace Drive at 8:46 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

A peace disturbance between two neighbors was reported on Royal Pine Court at 7:19 p.m.

Monday, March 8

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:10 p.m.

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 4:56 p.m., a 29-year-old female subject complained of injury but was not transported to the hospital.

A single vehicle crashed into a tree on North Fox Hound Drive at 8:18 p.m., no injuries reported, vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, March 9

A vehicle struck a parked vehicle and rolled over on Gascony Drive at 3:07 a.m., both vehicles were towed. 43-year-old male driver complained of pain in his hand, but was evaluated by medics and refused transport.

Wednesday, March 10