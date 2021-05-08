70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 25 – 31, 2021
Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 25 – 31, 2021

The following reports for March 25 – 31, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 25

  • Officers responded to a mental health crisis on I-64 at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, March 26

  • A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Cedar Cove Trail at 5:55 a.m.

Saturday, March 27

  • A sexual assault report from a juvenile victim and parent was taken at the police department at 9:07 a.m.
  • After a report of domestic assault on Gascony Parc Drive at 10:16 p.m., a 26-year-old male suspect was arrested.

Sunday, March 28

  • After a traffic stop for a registration violation on Highway N at 2:35 p.m., the driver was issued a citation for a suspended license.
  • Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:36 p.m., and one 27-year-old male subject was arrested for stealing and outstanding warrants.
  • After a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:16 p.m., a 28-year-old male subject was arrested for first degree trepassing and stealing, a 41-year-old male subject was arrested for first degree trespassing and active warrants, and a 35-year-old female subject was arrested for stealing, trespassing first degree, and active warrants.

Monday, March 29

  • Second degree assault was reported on Little Piney Drive at 6:41 p.m.
  • Harassment via electronic communications was reported on Cognac Court at 10:01 p.m.
  • Theft ($750 or more) was reported on Fountain View Terrace at 10:32 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

  • Charges are pending against a 39-year-old male subject after a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:35 a.m.

Wednesday, March 31

  • Lake St. Louis K9 Officers responded to South Mokane at 12:23 a.m. to assist St. Charles City officers in locating a subject that fled from a vehicle.
  • A 25-year-old male subject was arrested after a report of attempting to break into vehicles on Shire Drive at 3:26 a.m.
  • Vandalism was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:00 a.m.
  • Domestic violence was reported on Ravens Pointe Drive at 10:59 a.m.
  • Fraud was reported on Burgundy Drive at 10:02 a.m.

