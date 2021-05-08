Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 25 – 31, 2021

The following reports for March 25 – 31, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 25

Officers responded to a mental health crisis on I-64 at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, March 26

A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Cedar Cove Trail at 5:55 a.m.

Saturday, March 27

A sexual assault report from a juvenile victim and parent was taken at the police department at 9:07 a.m.

After a report of domestic assault on Gascony Parc Drive at 10:16 p.m., a 26-year-old male suspect was arrested.

Sunday, March 28

After a traffic stop for a registration violation on Highway N at 2:35 p.m., the driver was issued a citation for a suspended license.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:36 p.m., and one 27-year-old male subject was arrested for stealing and outstanding warrants.

After a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:16 p.m., a 28-year-old male subject was arrested for first degree trepassing and stealing, a 41-year-old male subject was arrested for first degree trespassing and active warrants, and a 35-year-old female subject was arrested for stealing, trespassing first degree, and active warrants.

Monday, March 29

Second degree assault was reported on Little Piney Drive at 6:41 p.m.

Harassment via electronic communications was reported on Cognac Court at 10:01 p.m.

Theft ($750 or more) was reported on Fountain View Terrace at 10:32 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

Charges are pending against a 39-year-old male subject after a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:35 a.m.

Wednesday, March 31