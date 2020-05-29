Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 19 – April 1, 2020

The following reports for March 19 – April 1, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 19

Stealing ($750) was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:53 p.m.

Friday, March 20

Property damage was reported on Orf Road at 9:59 a.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:27 p.m.

A 19-year-old male subject was issued summonses after a domestic assault report on Villa Drive at 7:03 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Lodge Court at 3:38 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:43 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

A stolen vehicle from St. Louis City was recovered on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:46 p.m.

Monday, March 23

A violation of an order of protection was reported on Cognac Court at 11:42 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24

Property damage to a mailbox was reported on North Fox Hound Drive at 11:07 a.m.

A 35-year-old male and 28-year-old female are pending stealing charges after a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:44 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25

No reports

Thursday, March 26

After a report of a disturbance on Gascony Drive at 2:01 a.m., a 40-year-old female subject was issued summonses for a drug violation.

Friday, March 27

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:41 p.m.

A stolen motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:22 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Harbor View Drive when an unidentified male discharged a firearm in the city during an altercation at 8:02 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:31 a.m.

A 35-year-old male subject was reported for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:45 p.m.

A vehicle left the scene of a crash which had caused property damage to a building on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 4:06 p.m.

Monday, March 30

Property damage was reported on Dauphine Drive at 2:58 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:05 a.m., and a 52-year-old female subject was released on scene pending a warrant.

Police responded to a suspicious circumstance call on Hidden Bluffs Drive at 12:33 p.m. A male subject was upset a county assessor’s office employee was taking photographs of his residence, and the employee was upset that the male subject had coughed into the county assessor vehicle while the employee was inside it.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:11 p.m., and a 26-year-old male subject and 23-year-old female subject were issued summonses for stealing.

Wednesday, April 1