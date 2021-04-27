Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 18 – 24, 2021

The following reports for March 18 – 24, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 18

Property damage involving a pickup truck stuck in mud was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:38 a.m.

A traffic stop was conducted on Highway A for a stop sign violation at 9:30 a.m., and the female driver issued summonses for possession of drugs.

An abandoned vehicle was towed on Prospect Road at 2:40 p.m.

An unoccupied vehicle blocking the roadway was towed on Technology Drive at 4:43 p.m. after the driver was unable to be found.

A 27-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:28 p.m.

Friday, March 19

A 40-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated after driving off the roadway on South Outer Road at 12:27 a.m.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:55 a.m.

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 11:56 a.m., an investigation was handed over to Homeland Security.

Saturday, March 20

A 41-year old female driver was arrested for DWI on I-70 Eastbound at Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 12:22 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Silver Fern Drive at 12:02 p.m.

Police are investigating a road rage incident in which shots were fired on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:52 p.m., one subject transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Property damage was reported on Racine Court at 11:21 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

No reports.

Monday, March 22

Property damage to a window was reported on Racine Court at 9:43 a.m.

After a traffic stop on Hawk Ridge Trail at 1:46 p.m., a female driver was arrested for active warrants.

Forged checks were reported on Key Harbour Drive at 3:33 p.m.

Tuesday, March 23

Shots fired from a vehicle were reported on I-64 at 11:50 a.m, after the suspect vehicle crashed all occupants were taken into custody without incident.

An invasion of privacy was reported on Civic Center Drive at 12:20 p.m.

Lake St. Louis officers and K9 assisted O’Fallon PD with tracking a suspect that fled on foot.

A 24-year-old male was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Picardy Drive at 10:13 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24