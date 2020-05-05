Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 12 – 18, 2020

The following reports for March 12 – 18, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 12

An 18-year-old male was arrested after a report of a domestic assault on Paris Court at 1:18 p.m.

A 49-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:38 p.m.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Cove Trail at 8:50 p.m.

Friday, March 13

A two-vehicle accident was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:58 a.m. and a 53-year-old female driver was transported for neck pain.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:42 p.m.

A 40-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:57 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:32 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

A stolen vehicle was reported on Shire Drive at 6:22 a.m.

A stolen vehicle and items stolen from other vehicles was reported on Stonewood Bend at 8:21 a.m.

Vehicle theft was reported on Medical Drive at 10:16 a.m.

A 35-year-old male was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:13 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

A 28-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:28 p.m.

Monday, March 16

Items ($750 or more) were reported stolen from a vehicle on Mason Circle at 7:26 a.m.

Tuesday, March 17

A firearm was reported as stolen from a home on Catamaran Drive at 3:18 p.m.

A 34-year-old male was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:54 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18