Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 12 – 18, 2020

May. 5, 2020 3:02 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for March 12 – 18, 2020  were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 12

  • An 18-year-old male was arrested after a report of a domestic assault on Paris Court at 1:18 p.m.
  • A 49-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:38 p.m.
  • A domestic disturbance was reported on Cedar Cove Trail at 8:50 p.m.

Friday, March 13

  • A two-vehicle accident was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:58 a.m. and a 53-year-old female driver was transported for neck pain.
  • Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:42 p.m.
  • A 40-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:57 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:32 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Shire Drive at 6:22 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle and items stolen from other vehicles was reported on Stonewood Bend at 8:21 a.m.
  • Vehicle theft was reported on Medical Drive at 10:16 a.m.
  • A 35-year-old male was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:13 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

  • A 28-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:28 p.m.

Monday, March 16

  • Items ($750 or more) were reported stolen from a vehicle on Mason Circle at 7:26 a.m.

Tuesday, March 17

  • A firearm was reported as stolen from a home on Catamaran Drive at 3:18 p.m.
  • A 34-year-old male was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:54 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

  • A two-vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive at 4:04 p.m. and a 21-year-old male driver was transported due to injury.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.