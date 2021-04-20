70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 11 – 17, 2021
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 11 – 17, 2021

Apr. 19, 2021 7:35 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0
Lake Saint Louis Civic Center

The following reports for March 11 – 17, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 11

  • Property damage was reported on South Charlemagne Drive at 6:26 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Henke Road at 2:28 p.m.
  • After a traffic stop on I-64 at 11:40 p.m., a 19-year-old male driver was arrested as a person of interest, and released with summonses for operating a motor bike on an interstate and operating a motor bike without a license.

Friday, March 12

  • Shoplifting was reported on Highway M at 4:02 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

  • After a traffic stop on I-70 at 7:47 p.m., a 27-year-old male driver was issued summonses for driving while revoked and speeding.

Sunday, March 14

  • Lake St. Louis Officers and K9 unit assisted an outside agency with a search warrant on Ridge Trail Drive at 4:49 p.m.

Monday, March 15

  • A vehicle was travelling the wrong direction on the highway on Highway M at 12:26 a.m., and the 29-year-old female driver was arrested for drug possession.
  • A vehicle was towed on Carpathian Drive at 3:00 p.m. for violating a city ordinance.

Tuesday, March 16

  • After a traffic stop on Ravenwood Court at 1:54 a.m. for expired plates, the 39-year-old female driver was arrested for outstanding warrants in O’Fallon.

Wednesday, March 17

  • A vehicle was travelling the wrong direction on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:41 a.m., the 57-year-old female driver was issued summonses for driving  in the wrong direction and driving with a denied license.
  • Child abuse was reported on Robert Raymond Drive at 7:25 p.m.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.