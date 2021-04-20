Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 11 – 17, 2021

The following reports for March 11 – 17, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, March 11
- Property damage was reported on South Charlemagne Drive at 6:26 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Henke Road at 2:28 p.m.
- After a traffic stop on I-64 at 11:40 p.m., a 19-year-old male driver was arrested as a person of interest, and released with summonses for operating a motor bike on an interstate and operating a motor bike without a license.
Friday, March 12
- Shoplifting was reported on Highway M at 4:02 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
- After a traffic stop on I-70 at 7:47 p.m., a 27-year-old male driver was issued summonses for driving while revoked and speeding.
Sunday, March 14
- Lake St. Louis Officers and K9 unit assisted an outside agency with a search warrant on Ridge Trail Drive at 4:49 p.m.
Monday, March 15
- A vehicle was travelling the wrong direction on the highway on Highway M at 12:26 a.m., and the 29-year-old female driver was arrested for drug possession.
- A vehicle was towed on Carpathian Drive at 3:00 p.m. for violating a city ordinance.
Tuesday, March 16
- After a traffic stop on Ravenwood Court at 1:54 a.m. for expired plates, the 39-year-old female driver was arrested for outstanding warrants in O’Fallon.
Wednesday, March 17
- A vehicle was travelling the wrong direction on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:41 a.m., the 57-year-old female driver was issued summonses for driving in the wrong direction and driving with a denied license.
- Child abuse was reported on Robert Raymond Drive at 7:25 p.m.
