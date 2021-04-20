Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: March 11 – 17, 2021

The following reports for March 11 – 17, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, March 11

Property damage was reported on South Charlemagne Drive at 6:26 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Henke Road at 2:28 p.m.

After a traffic stop on I-64 at 11:40 p.m., a 19-year-old male driver was arrested as a person of interest, and released with summonses for operating a motor bike on an interstate and operating a motor bike without a license.

Friday, March 12

Shoplifting was reported on Highway M at 4:02 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 7:47 p.m., a 27-year-old male driver was issued summonses for driving while revoked and speeding.

Sunday, March 14

Lake St. Louis Officers and K9 unit assisted an outside agency with a search warrant on Ridge Trail Drive at 4:49 p.m.

Monday, March 15

A vehicle was travelling the wrong direction on the highway on Highway M at 12:26 a.m., and the 29-year-old female driver was arrested for drug possession.

A vehicle was towed on Carpathian Drive at 3:00 p.m. for violating a city ordinance.

Tuesday, March 16

After a traffic stop on Ravenwood Court at 1:54 a.m. for expired plates, the 39-year-old female driver was arrested for outstanding warrants in O’Fallon.

Wednesday, March 17