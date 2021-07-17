70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: June 3 – June 9, 2021
Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: June 3 – June 9, 2021

Jul. 17, 2021

The following reports for June 3 – June 9, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 3

  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:50 p.m.
  • A misdemeanor domestic assault was reported on Oak Hill Drive at 4:22 p.m.
  • After a traffic stop for speeding, a 23-year-old male was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants on Civic Center Drive at 5:52 p.m.

Friday, June 4

  • Fraud was reported on Autumn Brook Court at 12:47 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Briarwood Court at 2:02 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

  • After a traffic stop on I-70 at 4:15 a.m., a 39-year-old male subject was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
  • A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:32 p.m., and a 37-year-old male was issued summonses.

Sunday, June 6

  • A single vehicle crash in the median of the highway on I-64 at 3:54 a.m. was reported, where the driver was no longer on scene and later located by another agency.
  • Property damage was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 11:58 a.m.

Monday, June 7

  • Trespassing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:42 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

  • After a traffic stop on I-70 at Lake St. Louis Boulevard, both subjects were arrested for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia at 3:21 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:19 p.m., and resulted in an arrest for Leaving Scene of an Accident and DWI.

Wednesday, June 9

  • Stolen motor vehicles and unlocked vehicles that had been gone through were reported on Auvergne Drive at 5:45 a.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Stonewood Bend at 8:43 a.m.
  • A wallet was stolen from a vehicle on Champagne Drive at 12:43 p.m.
  • A stolen license plate was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 2:18 p.m.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported on Civic Center Drive at 3:34 p.m.

