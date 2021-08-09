Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: June 24 – 30, 2021

The following reports for June 24 – June 30, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 24

A temporary license plate was reported stolen on Medical Drive at 7:01 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Theft was reported on Robert Raymond Drive at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

A 19-year-old male subject was arrested for driving while suspended on Picardy Drive at 4:07 p.m.

3rd degree assault was reported on Kennington Court at 8:45 p.m.

A 62-year-old female subject was arrested for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:26 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Highway M at 12:58 a.m., one vehicle was towed and injuries were reported.

A two motor vehicle crash was reported on Dauphine Drive at 12:42 p.m., both vehicles were towed and a 77-year-old female subject was transported by ambulance for injuries.

Monday, June 28

After a traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 12:19 a.m., a 17-year-old male subject was issued summonses for a drug violation.

Domestic assault was reported between a female and male subject involving children on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 2:25 p.m.

A stolen license plate was reported on Guyenne Drive at 4:41 p.m.

Tuesday, June 29

Trespassing was reported on Prominence Lane at 8:17 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Waterford Villas Drive at 11:43 a.m.

Wednesday, June 30