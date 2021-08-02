Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: June 17 – 23, 2021

The following reports for June 17 – June 23, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 17

After a traffic stop on Freymuth Road at 3:12 p.m., a 50-year-old female was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

After responding to a motor vehicle crash on Civic Center Drive at 6:34 p.m., a 46-year-old male was arrested as a fugitive.

Friday, June 18

A single car crash was reported on I-64 at 11:29 a.m., vehicle was towed due to disabling damage, no injuries reported.

A two motor vehicle crash was reported on Highway N at 4:49 p.m., both vehicles were driven away and no injuries reported.

Saturday, June 19

A traffic accident was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 11:19 a.m., both vehicles driven away and no injuries reported.

Sunday, June 20

No reports.

Monday, June 21

4th degree assault was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 12:12 p.m.

A 41-year-old male was issued summonses for illegal dumping of trash on Woodlake Court at 2:44 p.m.

After a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 5:25 p.m., a 35-year-old male subject was arrested for DWI. No injuries reported.

After a traffic stop on Hawk Ridge Trail at 8:37 p.m., a 55-year-old male was arrested.

Tuesday, June 22

A 31-year-old female subject and 26-year-old male subject were arrested for possession of a controlled substance on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:59 a.m.

A stolen vehicle was reported on Highway M at 1:14 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23