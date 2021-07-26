Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: June 10 – 16, 2021

The following reports for June 10 – June 16, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 10

A suspicious vehicle was pulled over on Jefferson Point at 1:43 a.m. after it was determined it had been involved in crimes in the Maryland Heights area, and the subjects were issued citations.

Friday, June 11

Officers responded to Medical Drive at 5:18 a.m. for an aggressive male subject who had overdosed earlier.

A purse was stolen out of a vehicle and the window was smashed on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:02 a.m.

Saturday, June 12

A license plate theft was reported on Highway N at 8:04 a.m.

A theft was reported at the North Commuter Lot at 6:57 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

After responding to a suspicious vehicle on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:48 p.m., a 29-year-old female subject was arrested for a warrant.

Monday, June 14

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Blue Cove Terrace at 12:43 a.m.

A three vehicle accident was reported on South Outer Road at 4:57 p.m., one vehicle was towed and one subject reported injury but refused transport.

Tuesday, June 15

Theft from a motor vehicle wher the window was broken out was reported on Boulevard Park at 9:20 a.m.

After a report of trespassing on Catamaran Drive at 9:23 a.m., a 36-year-old male was issued summonses.

A window was smashed out of a motor vehicle and items taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:48 a.m.

Lake St. Louis K9 Officers assisted Homeland Security in an ongoing investigation on Spruce Street at 2:02 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Seahawk Drive at 3:04 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16