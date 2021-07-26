Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: June 10 – 16, 2021

The following reports for June 10 – June 16, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, June 10
- A suspicious vehicle was pulled over on Jefferson Point at 1:43 a.m. after it was determined it had been involved in crimes in the Maryland Heights area, and the subjects were issued citations.
Friday, June 11
- Officers responded to Medical Drive at 5:18 a.m. for an aggressive male subject who had overdosed earlier.
- A purse was stolen out of a vehicle and the window was smashed on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:02 a.m.
Saturday, June 12
- A license plate theft was reported on Highway N at 8:04 a.m.
- A theft was reported at the North Commuter Lot at 6:57 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
- After responding to a suspicious vehicle on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:48 p.m., a 29-year-old female subject was arrested for a warrant.
Monday, June 14
- A suspicious vehicle was reported on Blue Cove Terrace at 12:43 a.m.
- A three vehicle accident was reported on South Outer Road at 4:57 p.m., one vehicle was towed and one subject reported injury but refused transport.
Tuesday, June 15
- Theft from a motor vehicle wher the window was broken out was reported on Boulevard Park at 9:20 a.m.
- After a report of trespassing on Catamaran Drive at 9:23 a.m., a 36-year-old male was issued summonses.
- A window was smashed out of a motor vehicle and items taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:48 a.m.
- Lake St. Louis K9 Officers assisted Homeland Security in an ongoing investigation on Spruce Street at 2:02 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Seahawk Drive at 3:04 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
- A dog was stolen on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:59 a.m., and a 47-year-old female was arrested and dog located.
- A 51-year-old female was arrested for an active warrant out of Harris County, Texas on Highway 364 at 5:32 p.m.
