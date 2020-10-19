Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 9 – 22, 2020

The following reports for July 9 – 22, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, July 9

1st Degree Child Molestation was reported on Normandy Drive at 9:47 a.m.

Friday, July 10

A delayed theft report was taken on Schooner Lane at 6:09 a.m.

Saturday, July 11

A theft ($750 or more) was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:09 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

A stolen vehicle was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 9:57 a.m.

After responding to a theft in progress on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:16 p.m., a 36-year-old male subject was arrested for theft, as well as a probation and parole warrant.

A theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:52 p.m.

Monday, July 13

A two-vehicle crash was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 2:18 p.m., both vehicles were towed and two subjects, a 47-year-old male and 32-year-old male, were transported by ambulance for medical treatment.

Police recovered a stolen vehicle on Mason Glen Drive at 10:02 a.m.

Tampering with computer data was reported on Stag Industrial Boulevard at 2:26 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Medical Drive at 12:03 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Property damage to an electrical meter was reported on Boulevard Park at 10:12 a.m.

Stealing by deceit, where a subject took payment for services never rendered, was reported on Harbor View Drive at 1:51 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Catamaran Drive at 7:24 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Stealing parts from a motor vehicle was reported on Harbor Bend Court at 7:39 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:58 p.m.

A subject left the scene of a traffic accident on Cedar Cove Trail at 8:01 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard and Hawk Ridge Circle at 6:49 a.m., a 36-year-old female reported injuries but declined medical attention.

After a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:42 p.m., a 24-year-old female subject was arrested.

Friday, July 17

A motor vehicle accident involving three vehicles was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 5:01 p.m., no reported injuries.

Saturday, July 18

A larceny was reported on Fountain Grass Drive at 5:02 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

A domestic assault involving two adult victims was reported on Bay Oaks Court at 4:33 p.m., and charges pending for a 35-year-old female subject.

Two subjects were reported for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:51 p.m.

Monday, July 20

Windows were reported broken on several vehicles on Robert Raymond Drive at 6:27 a.m.

Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Landing Place Drive at 11:34 a.m.

Theft (motor vehicle parts/accessories) was reported on Cedar Circle Drive at 7:21 p.m.

A theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:00 p.m., and charges pending against a 39-year-old female subject.

Tuesday, July 21

Sexual abuse was reported on Medical Plaza at 5:09 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22