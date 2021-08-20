Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 8 – 14, 2021

The following reports for July 8 – 14, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 8

An abandoned vehicle was towed from I-64 at 2:31 a.m.

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 10:59 a.m., a 23-year-old male was arrested for a drug violation and weapon violation.

Identity theft was reported on Royale Court at 11:23 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Ridgepointe Place Circle at 2:51 p.m.

Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on North Commuter Lot at 5:22 p.m.

Assault on an emergency room staff member was reported on Medical Drive at 9:42 p.m.

Friday, June 9

A 38-year-old female was arrested for driving under the influence on Pond Fort Trail at 3:35 p.m.

Domestic assault between roommates was reported on Villa Drive at 5:55 p.m., and a 48-year-old male was arrested.

A shoplifting suspect was arrested on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:00 p.m. after discovering a warrant out of Wright City.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:48 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:11 a.m, no injuries reported and one vehicle was towed.

Sunday, June 11

A 32-year-old female was issued a citation for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:31 p.m.

Monday, June 12

A damaged vehicle was reported on South Henke Road at 9:38 a.m.

A 20-year-old female was taken into custody as a person of interest for an investigation from the St. Louis County Police Department on Fairwood Place Court at 2:52 p.m.

A 39-year-old female and 34-year-old male attempted to flee from police after a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:57 p.m. Male subject was arrested for felony stealing, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony resisting arrest, and several active warrants. Female subject was arrested for felony stealing, felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony resisting arrest, and active warrants.

Suspects fled after a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:59 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13

A firearm was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:34 p.m.

An accident between an SUV and a motorcycle was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 5:16 p.m., with injuries to a 31-year-old male subject.

Wednesday, June 14