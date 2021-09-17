70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 29 – August 4, 2021
Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 29 – August 4, 2021

Sep. 16, 2021 8:52 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for July 29 – August 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 29

  • Officers took custody of a 23-year-old male subject at Ellisville PD and transferred him to Lake Saint Louis PD for an active warrant at 12:39 a.m.

Friday, June 30

  • No reports.

Saturday, June 31

  • A single vehicle crashed into a concrete pylon in a parking lot on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:12 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

  • No reports.

Monday, August 2

  • Trespassing was reported on Eagles Way Lane at 1:02 a.m.
  • Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Pleasant Meadow Drive at 1:54 p.m.
  • A 46-year-old male subject was arrested on Civic Center Drive for an active warrant at 6:21 p.m.
  • An abandoned motor vehicle was towed on Civic Center Drive at 10:29 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

  • No reports.

Wednesday, August 4

  • An abandoned vehicle that was blocking the roadway on I-64 was towed at 2:27 a.m.
  • A two vehicle crash was reported on Pond Fort Trail at 3:44 p.m., no injuries reported.

