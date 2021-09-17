Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 29 – August 4, 2021

The following reports for July 29 – August 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 29

Officers took custody of a 23-year-old male subject at Ellisville PD and transferred him to Lake Saint Louis PD for an active warrant at 12:39 a.m.

Friday, June 30

No reports.

Saturday, June 31

A single vehicle crashed into a concrete pylon in a parking lot on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:12 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

No reports.

Monday, August 2

Trespassing was reported on Eagles Way Lane at 1:02 a.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Pleasant Meadow Drive at 1:54 p.m.

A 46-year-old male subject was arrested on Civic Center Drive for an active warrant at 6:21 p.m.

An abandoned motor vehicle was towed on Civic Center Drive at 10:29 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3

No reports.

Wednesday, August 4