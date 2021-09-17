Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 29 – August 4, 2021

The following reports for July 29 – August 4, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, June 29
- Officers took custody of a 23-year-old male subject at Ellisville PD and transferred him to Lake Saint Louis PD for an active warrant at 12:39 a.m.
Friday, June 30
- No reports.
Saturday, June 31
- A single vehicle crashed into a concrete pylon in a parking lot on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:12 p.m.
Sunday, August 1
- No reports.
Monday, August 2
- Trespassing was reported on Eagles Way Lane at 1:02 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Pleasant Meadow Drive at 1:54 p.m.
- A 46-year-old male subject was arrested on Civic Center Drive for an active warrant at 6:21 p.m.
- An abandoned motor vehicle was towed on Civic Center Drive at 10:29 p.m.
Tuesday, August 3
- No reports.
Wednesday, August 4
- An abandoned vehicle that was blocking the roadway on I-64 was towed at 2:27 a.m.
- A two vehicle crash was reported on Pond Fort Trail at 3:44 p.m., no injuries reported.
