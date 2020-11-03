Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 23 – August 5, 2020

The following reports for July 23 – August 5, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, July 23
- After a 53-year-old female was stopped for exceeding the posted speed limit on Highway M at Lake St. Louis at 11:57 a.m., a license plate reported as stolen was recovered.
Friday, July 24
- Property damage was reported on Lake Forest Circle at 4:04 a.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident in a parking lot on Civic Center Drive at 9:41 a.m.
- Identity theft was reported on Silver Leaf Court at 3:48 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:01 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
- A subject left the scene of an accident with an injury on eastbound Interstate 70 at 1:31 a.m.
- A motor vehicle crash was reported on I-70 at 1:07 a.m., and a 42-year-old female subject was transported for possible injuries and a 27-year-old male subject was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- A 50-year-old female subject was issued summons for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:14 p.m.
- A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:40 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:03 p.m.
Sunday, July 26
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:34 p.m.
- A 45-year-old female subject was arrested for a report of stealing and domestic assault on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:52 p.m.
Monday, July 27
- Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:27 p.m.
Tuesday, July 28
- Property damage was reported on Harbor View Drive at 12:53 a.m.
- A domestic incident was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:38 a.m.
- After a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:05 p.m., a driver was issued summonses for having a suspended driver’s license.
Wednesday, July 29
- A motor vehicle crash was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 7:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 30
- After a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at 11:06 p.m., a 22-year-old male driver was issued summonses for speeding and driving with a suspended license.
Friday, July 31
- A motor vehicle accident where an 86-year-old male subject was struck by a vehicle on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:02 p.m., and was seen by medics but refused medical transportation to the hospital.
- A motor vehicle accident occurred on I-64 at 5:25 p.m., involving minor injuries to a 19-year-old female subject.
Saturday, August 1
- Stealing from a business was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:25 p.m.
- Summonses were issued to a subject for driving while revoked on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:03 p.m.
Sunday, August 2
- A stolen license plate was reported on Fountain View Terrace at 6:54 a.m.
- Burglary and a stolen vehicle was reported on Highway N at 7:48 a.m.
- A subject left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:03 p.m., and a 36-year-old male subject was arrested for leaving the scene and driving while intoxicated.
- A shattered glass door was reported on Ridgepoint Place Circle at 2:07 p.m.
- Larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:01 p.m.
- A stolen license plate was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 4:00 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:14 p.m.
Monday, August 3
- Harassment was reported on Breezy Knoll Lane at 9:49 p.m.
Tuesday, August 4
- Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:05 p.m.
- A violation of an order of protection was reported on Key Harbour Drive at 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, August 5
- A motor vehicle accident was reported on Oakley Lane at 6:12 a.m.
