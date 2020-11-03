Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 23 – August 5, 2020

The following reports for July 23 – August 5, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, July 23

After a 53-year-old female was stopped for exceeding the posted speed limit on Highway M at Lake St. Louis at 11:57 a.m., a license plate reported as stolen was recovered.

Friday, July 24

Property damage was reported on Lake Forest Circle at 4:04 a.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident in a parking lot on Civic Center Drive at 9:41 a.m.

Identity theft was reported on Silver Leaf Court at 3:48 p.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:01 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

A subject left the scene of an accident with an injury on eastbound Interstate 70 at 1:31 a.m.

A motor vehicle crash was reported on I-70 at 1:07 a.m., and a 42-year-old female subject was transported for possible injuries and a 27-year-old male subject was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A 50-year-old female subject was issued summons for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:14 p.m.

A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:40 p.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:03 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:34 p.m.

A 45-year-old female subject was arrested for a report of stealing and domestic assault on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:52 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:27 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Property damage was reported on Harbor View Drive at 12:53 a.m.

A domestic incident was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:38 a.m.

After a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:05 p.m., a driver was issued summonses for having a suspended driver’s license.

Wednesday, July 29

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 7:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 30

After a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at 11:06 p.m., a 22-year-old male driver was issued summonses for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Friday, July 31

A motor vehicle accident where an 86-year-old male subject was struck by a vehicle on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:02 p.m., and was seen by medics but refused medical transportation to the hospital.

A motor vehicle accident occurred on I-64 at 5:25 p.m., involving minor injuries to a 19-year-old female subject.

Saturday, August 1

Stealing from a business was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:25 p.m.

Summonses were issued to a subject for driving while revoked on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:03 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

A stolen license plate was reported on Fountain View Terrace at 6:54 a.m.

Burglary and a stolen vehicle was reported on Highway N at 7:48 a.m.

A subject left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:03 p.m., and a 36-year-old male subject was arrested for leaving the scene and driving while intoxicated.

A shattered glass door was reported on Ridgepoint Place Circle at 2:07 p.m.

Larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:01 p.m.

A stolen license plate was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 4:00 p.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:14 p.m.

Monday, August 3

Harassment was reported on Breezy Knoll Lane at 9:49 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:05 p.m.

A violation of an order of protection was reported on Key Harbour Drive at 4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5