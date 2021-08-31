Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 22 – 28, 2021

The following reports for July 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 22

An employee was reported for stealing from a business on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:06 a.m.

A vehicle was reported stolen on Highway M at 2:29 p.m.

Assault was reported on Harbor Point Court at 5:40 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Fountain Grass Drive at 5:46 p.m.

Friday, June 23

A 40-year-old male subject was arrested for felony driving while revoked on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:26 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:35 p.m., and a 38-year-old male suspect was arrested.

Fraud was reported on Villa Drive at 3:57 p.m.

Saturday, June 24



A 39-year-old male attempted to flee and was arrested after a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:13 a.m., a 41-year-old female suspect who did not flee was also arrested.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:42 p.m.

Harassment was reported on Windjammer Point at 8:29 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

No reports.

Monday, June 26

A vehicle theft was reported on Highway M at 3:01 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Cherbourg Court at 3:34 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

After a traffic stop on Duello Road at 9:02 a.m., a 38-year-old female was issued summonses for drug violations.

An armed robbery was reported during the sale of a vehicle on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:34 p.m.

A burglary was reported on Rue Grand Drive at 11:03 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28