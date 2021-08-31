Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 22 – 28, 2021

The following reports for July 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, June 22
- An employee was reported for stealing from a business on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:06 a.m.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on Highway M at 2:29 p.m.
- Assault was reported on Harbor Point Court at 5:40 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Fountain Grass Drive at 5:46 p.m.
Friday, June 23
- A 40-year-old male subject was arrested for felony driving while revoked on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:26 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:35 p.m., and a 38-year-old male suspect was arrested.
- Fraud was reported on Villa Drive at 3:57 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
- A 39-year-old male attempted to flee and was arrested after a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:13 a.m., a 41-year-old female suspect who did not flee was also arrested.
- Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:42 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Windjammer Point at 8:29 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
- No reports.
Monday, June 26
- A vehicle theft was reported on Highway M at 3:01 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Cherbourg Court at 3:34 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27
- After a traffic stop on Duello Road at 9:02 a.m., a 38-year-old female was issued summonses for drug violations.
- An armed robbery was reported during the sale of a vehicle on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:34 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Rue Grand Drive at 11:03 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
- A 20-year-old pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle and transported by EMS for injuries on Highway N at `12:48 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway N at 1:24 p.m., with injury to a 76-year-old female subject.
- Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 1:38 p.m.
