Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 22 – 28, 2021

Aug. 31, 2021 5:12 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0
Lake Saint Louis Civic Center

The following reports for July 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 22

  • An employee was reported for stealing from a business on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:06 a.m.
  • A vehicle was reported stolen on Highway M at 2:29 p.m.
  • Assault was reported on Harbor Point Court at 5:40 p.m.
  • Stealing was reported on Fountain Grass Drive at 5:46 p.m.

Friday, June 23

  • A 40-year-old male subject was arrested for felony driving while revoked on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:26 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:35 p.m., and a 38-year-old male suspect was arrested.
  • Fraud was reported on Villa Drive at 3:57 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

  • A 39-year-old male attempted to flee and was arrested after a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:13 a.m., a 41-year-old female suspect who did not flee was also arrested.
  • Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:42 p.m.
  • Harassment was reported on Windjammer Point at 8:29 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

  • No reports.

Monday, June 26

  • A vehicle theft was reported on Highway M at 3:01 p.m.
  • Property damage was reported on Cherbourg Court at 3:34 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

  • After a traffic stop on Duello Road at 9:02 a.m., a 38-year-old female was issued summonses for drug violations.
  • An armed robbery was reported during the sale of a vehicle on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:34 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Rue Grand Drive at 11:03 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

  • A 20-year-old pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle and transported by EMS for injuries on Highway N at `12:48 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident was reported on Highway N at 1:24 p.m., with injury to a 76-year-old female subject.
  • Assault was reported on Medical Drive at 1:38 p.m.

