Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 15 – 21, 2021

The following reports for July 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 15

A motor vehicle accident involving 4 vehicles was reported on Highway N at 6:52 p.m., with no injuries reported.

Lake St. Louis Police assisted another agency with a criminal investigation on Scarlet Oak Court at 7:38 p.m.

Friday, June 16

A 50-year-old male was transported to the hospital for medical issues from Catamaran Drive at 9:19 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:33 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:31 p.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on I-70 at 11:53 p.m., the vehicle on scene was towed due to disabling damage and the 24-year-old driver was transported to the hospital via EMS.

Saturday, June 17

A 58-year-old male was transported to the hospital for medical issues from Highway N at 11:07 a.m.

License plates were stolen off of a vehicle on West Terra Lane at 11:30 a.m.

A vehicle was reported stolen on Civic Center Drive at 1:53 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

A crash was reported on Civic Center Drive at 4:11 p.m., no injuries reported.

Monday, June 19

No Reports.

Tuesday, June 20

A 20-year-old female subject was issued multiple misdemeanor summonses after a traffic stop on I-64 at 9:21 a.m.

A 51-year-old male subject was issued a summons for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:17 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21