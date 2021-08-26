Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 15 – 21, 2021

The following reports for July 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, June 15
- A motor vehicle accident involving 4 vehicles was reported on Highway N at 6:52 p.m., with no injuries reported.
- Lake St. Louis Police assisted another agency with a criminal investigation on Scarlet Oak Court at 7:38 p.m.
Friday, June 16
- A 50-year-old male was transported to the hospital for medical issues from Catamaran Drive at 9:19 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:33 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:31 p.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on I-70 at 11:53 p.m., the vehicle on scene was towed due to disabling damage and the 24-year-old driver was transported to the hospital via EMS.
Saturday, June 17
- A 58-year-old male was transported to the hospital for medical issues from Highway N at 11:07 a.m.
- License plates were stolen off of a vehicle on West Terra Lane at 11:30 a.m.
- A vehicle was reported stolen on Civic Center Drive at 1:53 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
- A crash was reported on Civic Center Drive at 4:11 p.m., no injuries reported.
Monday, June 19
- No Reports.
Tuesday, June 20
- A 20-year-old female subject was issued multiple misdemeanor summonses after a traffic stop on I-64 at 9:21 a.m.
- A 51-year-old male subject was issued a summons for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:17 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:40 p.n., with one suspect identified and investigation ongoing.
- A 24-year-old female driver was issued summonses for speeding and driving while suspended on I-70 at 10:54 p.m.
