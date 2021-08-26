70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 15 – 21, 2021
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 15 – 21, 2021

Aug. 26, 2021 2:23 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0
Lake Saint Louis Civic Center

The following reports for July 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, June 15

  • A motor vehicle accident involving 4 vehicles was reported on Highway N at 6:52 p.m., with no injuries reported.
  • Lake St. Louis Police assisted another agency with a criminal investigation on Scarlet Oak Court at 7:38 p.m.

Friday, June 16

  • A 50-year-old male was transported to the hospital for medical issues from Catamaran Drive at 9:19 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:33 p.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:31 p.m.
  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on I-70 at 11:53 p.m., the vehicle on scene was towed due to disabling damage and the 24-year-old driver was transported to the hospital via EMS.

Saturday, June 17

  • A 58-year-old male was transported to the hospital for medical issues from Highway N at 11:07 a.m.
  • License plates were stolen off of a vehicle on West Terra Lane at 11:30 a.m.
  • A vehicle was reported stolen on Civic Center Drive at 1:53 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

  • A crash was reported on Civic Center Drive at 4:11 p.m., no injuries reported.

Monday, June 19

  • No Reports.

Tuesday, June 20

  • A 20-year-old female subject was issued multiple misdemeanor summonses after a traffic stop on I-64 at 9:21 a.m.
  • A 51-year-old male subject was issued a summons for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:17 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:40 p.n., with one suspect identified and investigation ongoing.
  • A 24-year-old female driver was issued summonses for speeding and driving while suspended on I-70 at 10:54 p.m.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.