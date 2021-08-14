Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: July 1 – 7, 2021

The following reports for July 1 – 7, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, June 1
- A 58-year-old male subject was arrested for outstanding warrants on Oak Hill Drive at 1:34 p.m.
Friday, June 2
- After a traffic stop on Civic Center Drive at 2:03 p.m., a 27-year-old male subject was arrested on active warrants.
- Stealing of prescription medication was reported on Fox Bridge Court at 3:51 p.m.
- Theft of live fish was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:53 p.m.
- A motor vehicle crash was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 5:47 p.m., and a 49-year-old female driver was transported as a precaution.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Oak Bluff Drive at 8:32 p.m. after damaging a light pole.
- A motor vehicle left the scene of an accident on Orf Road at 8:49 p.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on I-64 at 11:13 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
- A single vehicle crash was reported on Highway N at 5:46 p.m. and the 48-year-old female driver was transported to the hospital.
Sunday, June 4
- No reports.
Monday, June 5
- After a report of a domestic assault on Paris Court at 2:15 p.m., a 19-year-old male subject was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
Tuesday, June 6
- Deceptive Business Practices were reported on Edgewater Island at 4:52 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Highway M at 8:39 p.m.
- A 64-year-old male subject was transported to the hospital after it was reported he was having medical issues on Hawk Ridge Trail at 9:31 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
- A 64-year-old male subject was taken into protective custody after being found laying in the grass highly intoxicated on Hawk Ridge Trail at 7:40 a.m.
- Lake St. louis K9 officer responded to Missouri State Highway Patrol on I-70 at 11:41 a.m. to conduct exterior vehicle sniff, and dedicated presence of an illegal substance.
Be the first to comment