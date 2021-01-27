Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 7 – 13, 2021

The following reports for January 7 – 13, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 7

Property damage was reported on Savoy Drive at 4:49 a.m.

Property damage and stealing was reported on Civic Center Drive at 5:50 a.m.

Friday, January 8

Identity theft was reported on Fairwood Place at 8:43 a.m.

A 43-year-old male subject was arrested on Summer Fair Court for an active warrant at 10:35 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:58 p.m.

Saturday, January 9

A domestic disturbance was reported on Vienna Court at 1:09 a.m.

Sunday, January 10

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:35 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Twin Lake Drive at 6:46 p.m.

Monday, January 11

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 9:30 a.m., summonses were issued to the driver for driving while privileges were revoked.

Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported on Ravens Pointe Drive at 9:48 a.m.

A 42-year-old male subject was arrested on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 9:39 p.m. for driving while revoked, drug possession, and multiple active warrants.

Tuesday, January 12

There was a disturbance reported on Medical Drive at 8:51 a.m. where a patient assaulted a nurse.

Tampering with computer data was reported on Orf Road at 12:50 p.m.

Wednesday, January 13