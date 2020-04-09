Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 30 – February 12, 2020

The following reports for January 30 – February 12, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 30

A vehicle came off a small car dolly and was partially blocking the roadway on I-64 at 4:43 p.m.

Friday, January 31

A domestic assault was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 4:17 p.m.

Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:15 p.m.

A 40-year-old female subject was detained and issues summonses for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:12 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

A residential fire was reported on Little Piney Drive at 6:23 p.m., the kitchen grease fire was determined to be not suspicious.

After a report of trespassing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:38 p.m., a 41-year-old female was issued a summons.

Sunday, February 2

A 55-year-old female was issued a summons for shoplifting from a business on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:16 p.m.

Monday, February 3

A 34-year-old male was issued a summons for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:57 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4

Fraud/stealing was reported on Normandy Drive at 2:01 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5

A single vehicle motor vehicle crash was reported on I-70 at 8:57 p.m., and the subjects on scene refused medical treatment.

Thursday, February 6

Theft from a vehicle and property damage was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:20 a.m.

A domestic incident was reported on Hidden Bluffs Drive at 8:23 p.m.

Friday, February 7

A license plate was reported stolen on Orf Road at 12:49 p.m.

Fraud/stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Hickory Wood Drive at 1:25 p.m., involving gift cards and a fraudulent check.

Saturday, February 8

After a motor vehicle crash on Rue Grand Drive at 12:52 a.m., a 31-year-old female was received an injury and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Sunday, February 9

Illegal dumping of trash was reported on Bent Oak Cutoff at 11:28 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:38 p.m.

Monday, February 10

A 38-year-old male subject was issued a summons for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:54 a.m.

Tuesday, February 11

A motor vehicle accident involving two cars was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:39 p.m. Possible injuries were reported, but EMS did not transport anyone off-scene.

Wednesday, February 12