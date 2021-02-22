Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 28 – February 3, 2021

The following reports for January 28 – February 3, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 28

  • Identity theft was reported on Welsh Drive at 9:31 a.m.

Friday, January 29

  • A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:53 a.m.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on Civic Center Drive at 5:16 p.m., where a female subject reported a physical altercation with an ex-boyfriend who fled with his friends.
  • After a traffic stop on Technology Drive at 11:51 p.m., a 31-year-old male subject was arrested for several active warrants.

Saturday, January 30

  • There was a traffic crash into a building on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 2:14 p.m. where the male subject was reported to not be breathing.
  • After a report of a shoplifting in progress on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:12 p.m., a 45-year-old male subject was arrested for attempted stealing and multiple drug possession charges.

Sunday, January 31

  • A traffic accident was reported on Highway M at Hawk Ridge Trial at 6:12 p.m., with no injuries reported.

Monday, February 1

  • Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:42 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2

  • Second degree property damage was reported on Villa Drive at 6:08 p.m.
  • After a traffic stop on I-64 at 10:03 p.m., a 23-year-old male subject was arrested for misdemeanor warrant.

Wednesday, February 3

  • After a traffic stop on I-70 at 2:07 p.m., a 49-year-old subject was issued summonses for driving while revoked/suspended.
  • A domestic dispute between family members was reported on Keyharbour Court at 5:15 p.m.

