Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 28 – February 3, 2021

The following reports for January 28 – February 3, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, January 28
- Identity theft was reported on Welsh Drive at 9:31 a.m.
Friday, January 29
- A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:53 a.m.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on Civic Center Drive at 5:16 p.m., where a female subject reported a physical altercation with an ex-boyfriend who fled with his friends.
- After a traffic stop on Technology Drive at 11:51 p.m., a 31-year-old male subject was arrested for several active warrants.
Saturday, January 30
- There was a traffic crash into a building on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 2:14 p.m. where the male subject was reported to not be breathing.
- After a report of a shoplifting in progress on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:12 p.m., a 45-year-old male subject was arrested for attempted stealing and multiple drug possession charges.
Sunday, January 31
- A traffic accident was reported on Highway M at Hawk Ridge Trial at 6:12 p.m., with no injuries reported.
Monday, February 1
- Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:42 p.m.
Tuesday, February 2
- Second degree property damage was reported on Villa Drive at 6:08 p.m.
- After a traffic stop on I-64 at 10:03 p.m., a 23-year-old male subject was arrested for misdemeanor warrant.
Wednesday, February 3
- After a traffic stop on I-70 at 2:07 p.m., a 49-year-old subject was issued summonses for driving while revoked/suspended.
- A domestic dispute between family members was reported on Keyharbour Court at 5:15 p.m.
