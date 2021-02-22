Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 28 – February 3, 2021

The following reports for January 28 – February 3, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 28

Identity theft was reported on Welsh Drive at 9:31 a.m.

Friday, January 29

A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:53 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Civic Center Drive at 5:16 p.m., where a female subject reported a physical altercation with an ex-boyfriend who fled with his friends.

After a traffic stop on Technology Drive at 11:51 p.m., a 31-year-old male subject was arrested for several active warrants.

Saturday, January 30

There was a traffic crash into a building on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 2:14 p.m. where the male subject was reported to not be breathing.

After a report of a shoplifting in progress on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:12 p.m., a 45-year-old male subject was arrested for attempted stealing and multiple drug possession charges.

Sunday, January 31

A traffic accident was reported on Highway M at Hawk Ridge Trial at 6:12 p.m., with no injuries reported.

Monday, February 1

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:42 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2

Second degree property damage was reported on Villa Drive at 6:08 p.m.

After a traffic stop on I-64 at 10:03 p.m., a 23-year-old male subject was arrested for misdemeanor warrant.

Wednesday, February 3