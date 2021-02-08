Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 21 – 27, 2021

Feb. 7, 2021 6:19 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for January 21 – 27, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 21

  • After a traffic accident on I-70 at 12:10 p.m., one driver was issued summons for driving while revoked.
  • A 34-year-old male subject was found not breathing on Harbor View Drive at 2:59 p.m., after narcan deployment and EMS revival, the subject refused medical transport.

Friday, January 22

  • A traffic accident was reported on I-70 at 3:22 p.m., no injures reported.
  • A traffic accident was reported on Prospect Place Court at 8:04 p.m.

Saturday, January 23

  • No reports

Sunday, January 24

  • A single vehicle crash was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:27 a.m. where the driver left the scene.
  • After investigating a theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:42 p.m., a 31-year-old female subject was stopped and released pending warrant application.

Monday, January 25

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 8600 block of Highway N at 9:17 a.m.
  • A stolen license plate was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:53 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26

  • After a traffic accident on West Terra Lane at 6:25 a.m., one driver was issued a citation for a suspended Missouri license.
  • Burglary was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:32 a.m.

Wednesday, January 27

  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Quail Meadows Court at 8:22 a.m.
  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Highway A at 10:15 a.m.
  • Fraud was reported on Brookfield Crossing Drive at 11:55 a.m.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.