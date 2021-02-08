Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 21 – 27, 2021

The following reports for January 21 – 27, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 21

After a traffic accident on I-70 at 12:10 p.m., one driver was issued summons for driving while revoked.

A 34-year-old male subject was found not breathing on Harbor View Drive at 2:59 p.m., after narcan deployment and EMS revival, the subject refused medical transport.

Friday, January 22

A traffic accident was reported on I-70 at 3:22 p.m., no injures reported.

A traffic accident was reported on Prospect Place Court at 8:04 p.m.

Saturday, January 23

No reports

Sunday, January 24

A single vehicle crash was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:27 a.m. where the driver left the scene.

After investigating a theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:42 p.m., a 31-year-old female subject was stopped and released pending warrant application.

Monday, January 25

Shoplifting was reported in the 8600 block of Highway N at 9:17 a.m.

A stolen license plate was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:53 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26

After a traffic accident on West Terra Lane at 6:25 a.m., one driver was issued a citation for a suspended Missouri license.

Burglary was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:32 a.m.

Wednesday, January 27