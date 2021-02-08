Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 21 – 27, 2021

The following reports for January 21 – 27, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, January 21
- After a traffic accident on I-70 at 12:10 p.m., one driver was issued summons for driving while revoked.
- A 34-year-old male subject was found not breathing on Harbor View Drive at 2:59 p.m., after narcan deployment and EMS revival, the subject refused medical transport.
Friday, January 22
- A traffic accident was reported on I-70 at 3:22 p.m., no injures reported.
- A traffic accident was reported on Prospect Place Court at 8:04 p.m.
Saturday, January 23
- No reports
Sunday, January 24
- A single vehicle crash was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:27 a.m. where the driver left the scene.
- After investigating a theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:42 p.m., a 31-year-old female subject was stopped and released pending warrant application.
Monday, January 25
- Shoplifting was reported in the 8600 block of Highway N at 9:17 a.m.
- A stolen license plate was reported on Gascony Drive at 3:53 p.m.
Tuesday, January 26
- After a traffic accident on West Terra Lane at 6:25 a.m., one driver was issued a citation for a suspended Missouri license.
- Burglary was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:32 a.m.
Wednesday, January 27
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Quail Meadows Court at 8:22 a.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Highway A at 10:15 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Brookfield Crossing Drive at 11:55 a.m.
