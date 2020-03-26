Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 2 – 15, 2020

The following reports for January 2 – 15, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 2

Trespassing was reported on Peaceful Meadow Court at 12:48 a.m.

Vandalism was reported on Pigeon Drive at 8:24 a.m.

An armed robbery was reported on Cherbourg Court at 10:40 p.m.

Friday, January 3

An 18-year-old male was taken into custody for shoplifting when multiple items were found concealed in a backpack on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:00 a.m.

Property damage was reported on Savoy Drive at 7:35 a.m.

A delayed report of stolen tires was reported on Highway N at 12:52 p.m.

A domestic incident was reported on Bayside Court at 8:47 p.m.

Saturday, January 4

An ATM was force opened and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen by unidentified suspects on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 12:11 a.m.

Two 19-year-old males were arrested while police were investigating counterfeit bills on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:29 p.m.

Sunday, January 5

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:02 p.m.

A 32-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:03 p.m.

A delayed report of shoplifting ($750 or more) was taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:32 p.m.

Monday, January 6

A delayed report of shoplifting was taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:16 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7

Computer fraud was reported on Harbor View Drive at 8:33 a.m.

An assault was reported on Rue De Vin at 8:36 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8

A vehicle left the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000 on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 2:11 a.m.

A 20-year-old male was arrested for tampering with a vehicle while attempting to steal it on Hawk Ridge Trail at 6:31 a.m.

Thursday, January 9

A theft ($25,000 or more) was reported on Ellerman Road at 11:37 a.m.

A second degree forced burglary was reported on Normandy Drive at 5:05 p.m.

Friday, January 10

No reports

Saturday, January 11

A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:54 p.m.

A motor vehicle crash with minor injuries to a 43 and 18 year old females was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 2:50 p.m.

A vehicle fire was reported on Racine Court at 8:55 p.m.

Sunday, January 12

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 11:37 a.m.

Monday, January 13

A 47-year-old female was issues summonses after a report of domestic assault on Harbor Bend Court at 7:41 a.m.

Third degree domestic assault was reported on Carpathian Drive at 4:24 p.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:18 p.m.

First degree property damage was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:01 p.m.

Tuesday, January 14

Property damage (exceeding $1,000) to city trees was reported on Key Harbour Drive at 10:25 a.m.

Wednesday, January 15