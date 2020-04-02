Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 16 – 29, 2020

The following reports for January 16 – 29, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 16

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Welsh Drive at 1:26 a.m.

Third degree assault and property damage was reported on Woodlake Court at 2:48 p.m. A 17-year-old female was arrested at a different location as part of the incident.

Friday, January 17

There was a report of a threat made on social media on Fernwood Terrace at 10:39 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Officers responded to St. Charles County Police to take custody of a 25-year-old female subject with a warrant on Civic Center Drive at 3:00 a.m.

Sunday, January 19

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:54 p.m.

Monday, January 20

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 11:11 a.m., and a 60-year-old male drive reported injuries.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Hill Drive at 9:53 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21

Two male subjects, a 40-year-old and a 60-year-old, were detained after a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:16 a.m.

Property damage to a mail box was reported on Oakley Lane at 3:29 p.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on TCW Court at 11:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22

After responding to a domestic disturbance on Bayside Court at 5:04 p.m., police judged there was no crime committed but arrested a 29-year-old male for 3 outstanding warrants.

Fraud was reported on Fox Trail Drive at 5:41 p.m.

Thursday, January 23

Domestic assault was reported on Marions Cove Drive at 11:08 p.m.

Friday, January 24

Theft was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 3:24 a.m.

Theft and fraud was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:07 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:29 p.m. and 4:34 p.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Riviera Court at 6:12 p.m.

Saturday, January 25

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Civic Center Drive at 1:30 p.m.

Stealing was reported on North Commuter Lot at 2:45 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:27 p.m.

Sunday, January 26

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:47 p.m.

A burglary was reported on Normandy Drive at 6:23 p.m.

Monday, January 27

A domestic assault and stolen vehicle were reported on Edgewater Pt at 10:14 a.m.

Tuesday, January 28

A domestic disturbance was reported on Burgundy Drive at 9:26 a.m.

Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:51 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:20 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29