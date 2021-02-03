Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 14 – 20, 2021

Feb. 2, 2021 7:25 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0
Lake Saint Louis Police Shield

The following reports for January 14 – 20, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 14

  • Identity theft was reported on Woodchuck Lane at 8:17 a.m.
  • Lost license plates were reported on Cedar Run Lane at 9:09 a.m.

Friday, January 15

  • First degree property damage was reported on Hickory Glen Court at 12:02 p.m.

Saturday, January 16

  • Property damage was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 4:05 p.m.
  • A 42-year-old female subject was detained and felony stealing charges are pending after a shoplifting report on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:19 p.m.

Sunday, January 17

  • After a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:59 p.m., the 30-year-old male driver and 35-year-old female passenger are pending drug related charges and traffic charges.

Monday, January 18

  • A motor vehicle crash was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:05 p.m., no injuries reported.

Tuesday, January 19

  • Auto theft was reported on Cedar Top Drive at 7:01 a.m.
  • Sexual assault was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20

  • There was a report of a driver leaving the scene of an accident on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:59 p.m. after a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a fence.

