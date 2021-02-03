Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 14 – 20, 2021

The following reports for January 14 – 20, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, January 14

Identity theft was reported on Woodchuck Lane at 8:17 a.m.

Lost license plates were reported on Cedar Run Lane at 9:09 a.m.

Friday, January 15

First degree property damage was reported on Hickory Glen Court at 12:02 p.m.

Saturday, January 16

Property damage was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 4:05 p.m.

A 42-year-old female subject was detained and felony stealing charges are pending after a shoplifting report on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:19 p.m.

Sunday, January 17

After a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:59 p.m., the 30-year-old male driver and 35-year-old female passenger are pending drug related charges and traffic charges.

Monday, January 18

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:05 p.m., no injuries reported.

Tuesday, January 19

Auto theft was reported on Cedar Top Drive at 7:01 a.m.

Sexual assault was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20