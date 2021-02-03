Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: January 14 – 20, 2021

The following reports for January 14 – 20, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, January 14
- Identity theft was reported on Woodchuck Lane at 8:17 a.m.
- Lost license plates were reported on Cedar Run Lane at 9:09 a.m.
Friday, January 15
- First degree property damage was reported on Hickory Glen Court at 12:02 p.m.
Saturday, January 16
- Property damage was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 4:05 p.m.
- A 42-year-old female subject was detained and felony stealing charges are pending after a shoplifting report on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:19 p.m.
Sunday, January 17
- After a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:59 p.m., the 30-year-old male driver and 35-year-old female passenger are pending drug related charges and traffic charges.
Monday, January 18
- A motor vehicle crash was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:05 p.m., no injuries reported.
Tuesday, January 19
- Auto theft was reported on Cedar Top Drive at 7:01 a.m.
- Sexual assault was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 20
- There was a report of a driver leaving the scene of an accident on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 7:59 p.m. after a vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a fence.
