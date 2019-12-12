Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Grass fire on I-70

The following reports for September 26 – October 2, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, September 26
- Stealing was reported on Medical Plaza at 7:52 a.m.
- A stolen motorcycle license plate was reported on Highway N at 4:58 p.m.
Friday, September 27
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Rue De Paix at 2:00 p.m.
- After a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:46 p.m., a 31-year-old male was arrested for an active warrant and driving while suspended.
Saturday, September 28
- An 18-year-old male was arrested for resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol, and drug possession on Argonne Meadows Drive at 4:13 a.m.
- A fight involving a handgun was reported on Hidden Bluffs Drive at 7:11 p.m.
- Property damage to a semi truck was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:12 p.m.
Sunday, September 29
- A 48-year-old male was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:34 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:21 p.m.
Monday, September 30
- A domestic assault was reported on Morning Meadow Drive at 12:09 p.m.
- A grass fire in the median of I-70 at Lake Saint Louis Boulevard was reported at 2:47 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:20 p.m.
Tuesday, October 1
- After a traffic stop, an 18-year-old female was arrested for felony drug possession on I-70 at 3:46 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Prospect Place Drive at 3:07 p.m.
- After a report of a suspicious person on West Terra Lane at 8:35 p.m., a male subject was arrested for active warrant and felony possession of narcotics.
Wednesday, October 2
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a vehicle was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 7:08 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) from a residence was reported on Ridgeway Drive at 8:04 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Champagne Drive at 9:24 a.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported as an internet scam on Normandy Drive at 5:34 p.m.
