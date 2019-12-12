Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Grass fire on I-70

The following reports for September 26 – October 2, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, September 26

Stealing was reported on Medical Plaza at 7:52 a.m.

A stolen motorcycle license plate was reported on Highway N at 4:58 p.m.

Friday, September 27

A stolen vehicle was reported on Rue De Paix at 2:00 p.m.

After a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:46 p.m., a 31-year-old male was arrested for an active warrant and driving while suspended.

Saturday, September 28

An 18-year-old male was arrested for resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol, and drug possession on Argonne Meadows Drive at 4:13 a.m.

A fight involving a handgun was reported on Hidden Bluffs Drive at 7:11 p.m.

Property damage to a semi truck was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:12 p.m.

Sunday, September 29

A 48-year-old male was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:34 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:21 p.m.

Monday, September 30

A domestic assault was reported on Morning Meadow Drive at 12:09 p.m.

A grass fire in the median of I-70 at Lake Saint Louis Boulevard was reported at 2:47 p.m.

An assault was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:20 p.m.

Tuesday, October 1

After a traffic stop, an 18-year-old female was arrested for felony drug possession on I-70 at 3:46 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Prospect Place Drive at 3:07 p.m.

After a report of a suspicious person on West Terra Lane at 8:35 p.m., a male subject was arrested for active warrant and felony possession of narcotics.

Wednesday, October 2