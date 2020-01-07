Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Fire pit ashes catch trailer on fire

The following reports for October 17 – 23, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, October 17
- After a traffic stop on I-70 at 2:11 a.m., a 53-year-old male was arrested for driving while suspended and outstanding warrants.
Friday, October 18
- After a traffic stop on Prospect Road at 9:27 p.m., a 17-year-old male was arrested for a warrant from St. Charles County.
Saturday, October 19
- Theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 9:51 a.m.
- After an owner dumped fire pit ashes into a dump trailer bed, the trailer bed caught fire on I-70 at 1:09 p.m.
- A 21-year-old female was transported by EMS from a potential overdose on Welsh Drive at 5:58 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:46 p.m.
Monday, October 21
- A single vehicle accident was reported on Dauphine Drive at 2:07 a.m. and a 23-year-old female was reported to have minor injuries.
- A 41-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and active warrants on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:37 p.m.
Tuesday, October 22
- An accidental fire was reported on Civic Center Drive at 1:08 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 3:33 p.m.
- A 25-year-old male was arrested for DWI on I-70 at 4:05 p.m.
- A delayed report of shoplifting was taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:42 p.m.
Wednesday, October 23
- Officers assisted another agency in arresting a person of interest on Bayside Court at 7:36 p.m.
- After a traffic stop on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:58 p.m., a 17-year-old male was arrested for outstanding warrants.
Leave a Reply