Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Fire pit ashes catch trailer on fire

The following reports for October 17 – 23, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, October 17

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 2:11 a.m., a 53-year-old male was arrested for driving while suspended and outstanding warrants.

Friday, October 18

After a traffic stop on Prospect Road at 9:27 p.m., a 17-year-old male was arrested for a warrant from St. Charles County.

Saturday, October 19

Theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 9:51 a.m.

After an owner dumped fire pit ashes into a dump trailer bed, the trailer bed caught fire on I-70 at 1:09 p.m.

A 21-year-old female was transported by EMS from a potential overdose on Welsh Drive at 5:58 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:46 p.m.

Monday, October 21

A single vehicle accident was reported on Dauphine Drive at 2:07 a.m. and a 23-year-old female was reported to have minor injuries.

A 41-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and active warrants on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:37 p.m.

Tuesday, October 22

An accidental fire was reported on Civic Center Drive at 1:08 p.m.

Theft was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 3:33 p.m.

A 25-year-old male was arrested for DWI on I-70 at 4:05 p.m.

A delayed report of shoplifting was taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:42 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23