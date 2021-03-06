Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: February 4 – 10, 2021

The following reports for February 4 – 10, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, February 4
- After a shoplifting report on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:22 p.m., a 41-year-old female subject was released pending stealing charges.
Friday, February 5
- A 40-year-old female subject was transported to the local hospital after a medical call on Geiser Brook Court at 8:24 p.m.
Saturday, February 6
- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Hawk Ridge Trail at 9:27 a.m.
- After a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:33 p.m., a 68-year-old female subject was issued summonses for stealing.
- After a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:10 p.m., a 58-year-old female subject was issued summonses and released.
- Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:51 p.m.
Sunday, February 7
- No reports.
Monday, February 8
- Assault was reported on Laurel Oaks Court at 1:25 a.m.
- After a report of domestic assault on Mason Creek Drive at 2:32 p.m., two male subjects were separated and case was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney.
- Property damage was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:02 p.m., and one suspect was identified.
- A vehicle struck a street sign on Palmer Court at 7:01 p.m. then left the scene of the accident.
- After a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:49 p.m., a 32-year-old male suspect is pending stealing charges.
Tuesday, February 9
- Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported on Technology Drive at 9:13 a.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Highway N at 10:15 a.m.
- There was a report of a suspicious person walking into the woods on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 9:18 a.m., and subject was later located.
Wednesday, February 10
- Identity theft was reported on Still Creek Drive at 10:03 a.m.
