Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: February 4 – 10, 2021

The following reports for February 4 – 10, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, February 4

After a shoplifting report on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:22 p.m., a 41-year-old female subject was released pending stealing charges.

Friday, February 5

A 40-year-old female subject was transported to the local hospital after a medical call on Geiser Brook Court at 8:24 p.m.

Saturday, February 6

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Hawk Ridge Trail at 9:27 a.m.

After a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:33 p.m., a 68-year-old female subject was issued summonses for stealing.

After a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:10 p.m., a 58-year-old female subject was issued summonses and released.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:51 p.m.

Sunday, February 7

No reports.

Monday, February 8

Assault was reported on Laurel Oaks Court at 1:25 a.m.

After a report of domestic assault on Mason Creek Drive at 2:32 p.m., two male subjects were separated and case was forwarded to the prosecuting attorney.

Property damage was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:02 p.m., and one suspect was identified.

A vehicle struck a street sign on Palmer Court at 7:01 p.m. then left the scene of the accident.

After a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:49 p.m., a 32-year-old male suspect is pending stealing charges.

Tuesday, February 9

Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported on Technology Drive at 9:13 a.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Highway N at 10:15 a.m.

There was a report of a suspicious person walking into the woods on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 9:18 a.m., and subject was later located.

Wednesday, February 10