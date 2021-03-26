Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: February 25 – March 3, 2021

The following reports for February 25 – March 3, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, February 25

Harassment was reported on Mason Creek Drive at 9:48 p.m.

Friday, February 26

Police attempted a traffic stop on Bent Oak Drive at 12:41 p.m. after observing numerous traffic violations, but the occupants fled on foot. Vehicle was towed due to being abandoned.

Forgery was reported on Breezy Knoll Lane at 2:56 p.m.

A residential fire was reported on Oak Hill Drive at 8:33 p.m., the single occupant was not injured.

Saturday, February 27

Vandalism was reported on Golden Leaf Court at 7:16 a.m.

A motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance transporting a patient was reported on Villa Drive at 6:33 p.m., no injuries from the crash and no vehicles were towed.

A motor vehicle accident where one vehicle struck a parked vehicle was reported on Champagne Drive at 7:12 p.m., no injuries reported and one vehicle was towed.

Police assisted another agency with K9 tracking after a suspect fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit on I-70 at 8:17 p.m.

A motor vehicle was stolen on West Terra Lane at 10:19 p.m. after the driver left the vehicle unattended and engine running at a gas station.

Sunday, February 28

Property damage to a trailer was reported on South Henke Road at 2:38 p.m.

Monday, March 1

After a traffic stop on High N at 7:07 a.m., a 23-year-old male driver was issued summons for driving with a suspended license.

A motor vehicle accident where one party left the scene was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 2:04 p.m.

A violation of ex-parte was reported on Hidden Bluffs Drive at 7:11 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:40 a.m.

Wednesday, March 3