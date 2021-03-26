70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: February 25 – March 3, 2021
Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: February 25 – March 3, 2021

The following reports for February 25 – March 3, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, February 25

  • Harassment was reported on Mason Creek Drive at 9:48 p.m.

Friday, February 26

  • Police attempted a traffic stop on Bent Oak Drive at 12:41 p.m. after observing numerous traffic violations, but the occupants fled on foot. Vehicle was towed due to being abandoned.
  • Forgery was reported on Breezy Knoll Lane at 2:56 p.m.
  • A residential fire was reported on Oak Hill Drive at 8:33 p.m., the single occupant was not injured.

Saturday, February 27

  • Vandalism was reported on Golden Leaf Court at 7:16 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident involving an ambulance transporting a patient was reported on Villa Drive at 6:33 p.m., no injuries from the crash and no vehicles were towed.
  • A motor vehicle accident where one vehicle struck a parked vehicle was reported on Champagne Drive at 7:12 p.m., no injuries reported and one vehicle was towed.
  • Police assisted another agency with K9 tracking after a suspect fled on foot after a vehicle pursuit on I-70 at 8:17 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle was stolen on West Terra Lane at 10:19 p.m. after the driver left the vehicle unattended and engine running at a gas station.

Sunday, February 28

  • Property damage to a trailer was reported on South Henke Road at 2:38 p.m.

Monday, March 1

  • After a traffic stop on High N at 7:07 a.m., a 23-year-old male driver was issued summons for driving with a suspended license.
  • A motor vehicle accident where one party left the scene was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 2:04 p.m.
  • A violation of ex-parte was reported on Hidden Bluffs Drive at 7:11 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

  • Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:40 a.m.

Wednesday, March 3

  • A stolen license was recovered during a traffic stop on Highway A at 4:15 a.m.
  • After a traffic stop on i-70 at 12:14 p.m., a 43-year-old male subject was arrested for active warrants.
  • A missing handicap placard was reported on Locksley Manor Drive at 12:12 p.m.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit device was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:41 p.m.

