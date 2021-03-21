Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: February 18 – 24, 2021

The following reports for February 18 – 24, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, February 18

Officers conducted a welfare check on Woodlake Court at 5:40 p.m., subject was found in good health.

Friday, February 19

Stealing was reported on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 3:28 a.m.

Saturday, February 20

A theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:23 p.m., and a 28-year-old male subject was issued a summons.

A theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:14 p.m.

Sunday, February 21

A theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:15 p.m., a 54-year-old female subject was issued summons.

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 9:36 p.m., drivers of both vehicles had left the scene.

Monday, February 22

After a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:41 p.m., a 23-year-old female subject was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Tuesday, February 23

Police assisted with a county-wide auto theft task force and pursued a suspicious vehicle located in the area of Muegge Road and Mexico Road at 2:30 a.m. Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle spun out, with subjects fleeing. Police arrested three passengers and transported them back to Lake Saint Louis Police Department.

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:32 p.m., a 60-year-old male had been struck and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old male subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving with revoked license, drug possession, and violating a steady red electric signal on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 10:13 p.m.

Wednesday, February 24