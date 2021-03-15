Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: February 11 – 17, 2021

The following reports for February 11 – 17, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, February 11

After a traffic stop on Flintshire Lane at 8:33 a.m., a 31-year-old driver was issued summons for driving with a suspended license.

Identity theft was reported on Falconcrest Drive at 2:32 p.m.

A civil matter was investigated on Catamaran Drive at 5:36 p.m.

Friday, February 12

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 11:05 a.m., a 50-year-old male subject was arrested for an active warrant.

Fraud was reported on Village Circle Drive at 9:40 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Medical Drive at 11:26 a.m.

Saturday, February 13

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 10:41 p.m., a 41-year-old female subject was arrested for several warrants.

Sunday, February 14

Fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive at 2:27 p.m.

Monday, February 15

A motor vehicle accident was reported on a private lot on Hawk Ridge Circle at 1:30 p.m., no injures or towing.

A vehicle on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard was towed after expiration of a 48-hour warning at 9:24 p.m.

Tuesday, February 16

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:39 a.m., no injures reported and both vehicles were towed.

Wednesday, February 17