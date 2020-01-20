Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Deer euthanized

The following reports for October 24 – November 6, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, October 24

Narcan was deployed on a 25-year-old female subject who was overdosing on Bent Oak Court at 5:20 p.m., and she was taken to a local hospital.

Friday, October 25

Theft was reported on Catamaran Drive at 4:18 p.m.

A 40-year-old male subject was reported to be yelling and causing a peace disturbance on Woodlake Court at 11:59 p.m., and was taken to the hospital for evaluation on suspicion he’d consumed alcohol and food items containing illegal narcotics.

Saturday, October 26

Identity theft was reported on Ridge Oak Court at 9:16 a.m.

Fraud was reported on Cedar Cove Trail at 10:13 a.m.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Nantua Court at 8:32 p.m.

Sunday, October 27

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:30 p.m.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Woodlake Court at 7:36 p.m.

Monday, October 28

After a traffic stop on Hawk Ridge Trail at 1:53 a.m., a 31-year-old female was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.

A stolen license plate was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 5:32 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:24 p.m.

Narcan was deployed on an unconscious 28-year-old male subject at a business on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:38 p.m., and he was transported by medics.

Wednesday, October 30

A delayed report of theft was taken on Highway N at 12:18 p.m.

Theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 2:04 p.m.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Twin Lake Drive at 10:52 p.m.

Thursday, October 31

After a traffic stop on Highway N at 12:15 p.m., a 28-year-old male was arrested for drug violation and active warrant.

Friday, November 1

A deer with severe injuries was euthanized by officers on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:34 p.m.

Saturday, November 2

A stolen vehicle was reported on Highway N at 1:12 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:53 p.m. and 9:09 p.m.

Sunday, November 3

Motor vehicle accidents with no injuries was reported on South Outer Road at 1:57 p.m. and Boulevard Park at 8:03 p.m.

Monday, November 4

Theft was reported on Isle View Key Court at 9:37 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 11:33 a.m.

Theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 11:49 a.m.

Tuesday, November 5

Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:32 a.m.

Theft was reported on Lakewood Drive at 2:27 p.m.

A 38-year-old male subject was issued summonses for property damage and trespassing on Fairwood Place Court at 3:35 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:00 p.m.

Property damage was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:04 p.m.

Wednesday, November 6