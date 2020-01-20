Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Deer euthanized

The following reports for October 24 – November 6, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, October 24
- Narcan was deployed on a 25-year-old female subject who was overdosing on Bent Oak Court at 5:20 p.m., and she was taken to a local hospital.
Friday, October 25
- Theft was reported on Catamaran Drive at 4:18 p.m.
- A 40-year-old male subject was reported to be yelling and causing a peace disturbance on Woodlake Court at 11:59 p.m., and was taken to the hospital for evaluation on suspicion he’d consumed alcohol and food items containing illegal narcotics.
Saturday, October 26
- Identity theft was reported on Ridge Oak Court at 9:16 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on Cedar Cove Trail at 10:13 a.m.
- A domestic disturbance was reported on Nantua Court at 8:32 p.m.
Sunday, October 27
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:30 p.m.
- A domestic disturbance was reported on Woodlake Court at 7:36 p.m.
Monday, October 28
- After a traffic stop on Hawk Ridge Trail at 1:53 a.m., a 31-year-old female was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics.
- A stolen license plate was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 5:32 p.m.
Tuesday, October 29
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:24 p.m.
- Narcan was deployed on an unconscious 28-year-old male subject at a business on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:38 p.m., and he was transported by medics.
Wednesday, October 30
- A delayed report of theft was taken on Highway N at 12:18 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 2:04 p.m.
- A domestic disturbance was reported on Twin Lake Drive at 10:52 p.m.
Thursday, October 31
- After a traffic stop on Highway N at 12:15 p.m., a 28-year-old male was arrested for drug violation and active warrant.
Friday, November 1
- A deer with severe injuries was euthanized by officers on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:34 p.m.
Saturday, November 2
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Highway N at 1:12 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:53 p.m. and 9:09 p.m.
Sunday, November 3
- Motor vehicle accidents with no injuries was reported on South Outer Road at 1:57 p.m. and Boulevard Park at 8:03 p.m.
Monday, November 4
- Theft was reported on Isle View Key Court at 9:37 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 11:33 a.m.
- Theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 11:49 a.m.
Tuesday, November 5
- Domestic assault was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:32 a.m.
- Theft was reported on Lakewood Drive at 2:27 p.m.
- A 38-year-old male subject was issued summonses for property damage and trespassing on Fairwood Place Court at 3:35 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:00 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:04 p.m.
Wednesday, November 6
- Property damage was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at N. Henke Road at 6:45 a.m.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:18 p.m.
