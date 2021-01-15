Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021

The following reports for December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, December 31, 2020

A motor vehicle theft was reported on Cedar Run Lane at 6:28 p.m.

Friday, January 1, 2021

A 40-year-old female subject was issued summons for stealing after a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, January 2

Property damage was reported on Landing Place Drive at 4:55 p.m.

Sunday, January 3

A burglary involving a travel trailer was reported on Highway N at 2:33 p.m.

Monday, January 4

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 10:44 a.m., with no injuries reported. A 33-year-old male subject was arrested for a warrant.

Tuesday, January 5

A violation of an ex-parte order was reported on Village Circle Drive at 12:21 p.m., and a 75-year-old male subject was arrested.

Stealing from a storage unit was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 2:35 p.m.

A 42-year-old female subject was taken into custody for trespassing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:38 p.m., and had previously been issued a no trespass notice.

Wednesday, January 6