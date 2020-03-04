Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: December 26, 2019 – January 1, 2020

The following reports for December 26, 2019 – January 1, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, December 26
- One vehicle left the scene of an accident on Gascony Parc Drive at 8:35 p.m.
Friday, December 27
- A 23-year-old male and 18-year-old female were arrested for possession of narcotics on Meadows Circle Drive at 3:25 p.m.
Saturday, December 28
- After a traffic stop on Lila Lane at 1:29 a.m., a 35-year-old male subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant and driving while revoked, and a 28-year-old female was arrested on drug charges.
- Property damage and assault was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 5:08 a.m.
- Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:24 p.m.
- Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Lake St. Louis Bouelvard at 6:19 p.m.
- An assault and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 7:53 p.m.
- A domestic incident was reported on Woodlake Court at 9:16 p.m.
Sunday, December 29
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:39 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 7:00 a.m.
- Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:39 p.m.
Monday, December 30
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:23 a.m.
- Identity theft was reported on Glastonbury Court at 10:48 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:21 p.m.
- A 20-year-old male was issued summonses for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:21 p.m.
- A 27-year-old male and 29-year-old male were transported to the hospital for possible overdosing on High Point Drive at 8:26 p.m.
Tuesday, December 31
- After a report of a theft on Ronald Reagan Drive, a 20-year-old male was issued summonses at 1:53 p.m.
- A delayed report of shoplifting was taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:02 p.m.
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
- A possible drug overdose was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:05 a.m.
