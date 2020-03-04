Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: December 26, 2019 – January 1, 2020

The following reports for December 26, 2019 – January 1, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, December 26

One vehicle left the scene of an accident on Gascony Parc Drive at 8:35 p.m.

Friday, December 27

A 23-year-old male and 18-year-old female were arrested for possession of narcotics on Meadows Circle Drive at 3:25 p.m.

Saturday, December 28

After a traffic stop on Lila Lane at 1:29 a.m., a 35-year-old male subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant and driving while revoked, and a 28-year-old female was arrested on drug charges.

Property damage and assault was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 5:08 a.m.

Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:24 p.m.

Stealing ($750 or more) was reported on Lake St. Louis Bouelvard at 6:19 p.m.

An assault and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 7:53 p.m.

A domestic incident was reported on Woodlake Court at 9:16 p.m.

Sunday, December 29

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:39 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 7:00 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:39 p.m.

Monday, December 30

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:23 a.m.

Identity theft was reported on Glastonbury Court at 10:48 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:21 p.m.

A 20-year-old male was issued summonses for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:21 p.m.

A 27-year-old male and 29-year-old male were transported to the hospital for possible overdosing on High Point Drive at 8:26 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31

After a report of a theft on Ronald Reagan Drive, a 20-year-old male was issued summonses at 1:53 p.m.

A delayed report of shoplifting was taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:02 p.m.

Wednesday, January 1, 2020