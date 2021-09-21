Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: August 5 – 11, 2021

The following reports for August 5 – 11, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, August 5

After a traffic stop on I-64 at 9:23 a.m., a 41-year-old male subject was issued a summons for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Lake St. Louis K9 assisted the postal inspector’s office with conducting a sniff of a suspicious package on Civic Center Drive at 10:19 a.m.

Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on Twin Lake Drive at 2:03 p.m.

Friday, August 6

A vehicle left the scene of an accident that occurred in the parking lot of Medical Plaza at 7:16 a.m.

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle from Ozark, MO on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:12 p.m.

A 25-year-old male subject was arrested for an active warrant on Grand Teton Drive at 3:24 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

After a traffic stop on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 2:52 p.m., a 26-year-old male and 36-year-old male subjects were arrested for misdemeanor warrants.

Sunday, August 8

A 31-year-old female subject was arrested for an active warrant on Civic Center Drive at 12:35 a.m.

Monday, August 9

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:49 p.m.

Counterfeit bills were reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:01 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on an on-site road construction area on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 8:20 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:35 p.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 7:17 p.m.

Wednesday, August 11