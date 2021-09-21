Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: August 5 – 11, 2021

The following reports for August 5 – 11, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, August 5
- After a traffic stop on I-64 at 9:23 a.m., a 41-year-old male subject was issued a summons for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
- Lake St. Louis K9 assisted the postal inspector’s office with conducting a sniff of a suspicious package on Civic Center Drive at 10:19 a.m.
- Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on Twin Lake Drive at 2:03 p.m.
Friday, August 6
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident that occurred in the parking lot of Medical Plaza at 7:16 a.m.
- Officers recovered a stolen vehicle from Ozark, MO on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:12 p.m.
- A 25-year-old male subject was arrested for an active warrant on Grand Teton Drive at 3:24 p.m.
Saturday, August 7
- After a traffic stop on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 2:52 p.m., a 26-year-old male and 36-year-old male subjects were arrested for misdemeanor warrants.
Sunday, August 8
- A 31-year-old female subject was arrested for an active warrant on Civic Center Drive at 12:35 a.m.
Monday, August 9
- Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:49 p.m.
- Counterfeit bills were reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:01 p.m.
Tuesday, August 10
- A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on an on-site road construction area on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 8:20 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:35 p.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 7:17 p.m.
Wednesday, August 11
- A motor vehicle accident was reported on highway N at 1:28 p.m., where a 24-year-old male subject was arrested for multiple offenses and a 68-year-old male was transported to the hospital with injuries. Two vehicles were towed from the scene.
