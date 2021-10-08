Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: August 19 – 25, 2021

The following reports for August 19 – 25, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, August 19
- An auto accident with no injuries was reported on I-70 at 1:24 p.m.
Friday, August 20
- Harassment was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 5:28 p.m.
- Lost property was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:27 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
- A single vehicle crash was reported on I-64 exit ramp at 8:18 a.m., with injuries to a 26-year-old female subject and a 4-year-old female subject. They were not transported via ambulance, and the vehicle was towed.
- A larceny was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:59 a.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of a single motor vehicle crash on Seine Drive at 2:03 p.m.
Sunday, August 22
- After a report of a disturbance on South Charlemagne Drive at 7:54 p.m., a 32-year-old male was arrested for violating a full order of protection.
Monday, August 23
- Property damage was reported on Civic Center Drive at 2:38 a.m. and a 19-year-old male was arrested.
- A stolen vehicle was recovered with a stolen ATM attached on Innovation Circle at 6:15 a.m.
- Property damage at a storage unit was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 2:54 p.m.
Tuesday, August 24
- An attempted fraudulent sale to steal by deceit was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:41 p.m.
- After a traffic stop on Hawk Ridge Trail at 6:36 p.m., a 30-year-old male was issued summonses for a drug violation.
- After a traffic stop for speeding on I-64 at 9:51 p.m., a 48-year-old male subject was issued summonses for traffic violations and possession of marijiuana.
Wednesday, August 25
- Property damage was reported on Pomme De Terre Drive at 1:16 p.m.
