Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: August 19 – 25, 2021

The following reports for August 19 – 25, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, August 19

An auto accident with no injuries was reported on I-70 at 1:24 p.m.

Friday, August 20

Harassment was reported on Cedar Bluff Drive at 5:28 p.m.

Lost property was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:27 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

A single vehicle crash was reported on I-64 exit ramp at 8:18 a.m., with injuries to a 26-year-old female subject and a 4-year-old female subject. They were not transported via ambulance, and the vehicle was towed.

A larceny was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10:59 a.m.

A vehicle left the scene of a single motor vehicle crash on Seine Drive at 2:03 p.m.

Sunday, August 22

After a report of a disturbance on South Charlemagne Drive at 7:54 p.m., a 32-year-old male was arrested for violating a full order of protection.

Monday, August 23

Property damage was reported on Civic Center Drive at 2:38 a.m. and a 19-year-old male was arrested.

A stolen vehicle was recovered with a stolen ATM attached on Innovation Circle at 6:15 a.m.

Property damage at a storage unit was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 2:54 p.m.

Tuesday, August 24

An attempted fraudulent sale to steal by deceit was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 12:41 p.m.

After a traffic stop on Hawk Ridge Trail at 6:36 p.m., a 30-year-old male was issued summonses for a drug violation.

After a traffic stop for speeding on I-64 at 9:51 p.m., a 48-year-old male subject was issued summonses for traffic violations and possession of marijiuana.

Wednesday, August 25