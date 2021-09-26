Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: August 12 – 18, 2021

The following reports for August 12 – 18, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, August 12

While investigating a stalled vehicle on Civic Center Drive at 2:52 a.m., a 24-year-old female subject was arrested for several active warrants.

A stolen vehicle was reported on Mason Glen Drive at 3:19 a.m.

A larceny was reported on Highway N at 11:58 a.m.

A peace disturbance was reported on South Henke Road at 4:20 p.m.

Friday, August 13

Two passenger vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 364 at 10:50 a.m., both were driven from the scene and one driver complained of head pain, but refused medical aid.

A single vehicle struck two parked, unoccupied vehicles on Technology Drive at 3:28 p.m., and the 85-year-old female driver was transported to the hospital.

Saturday, August 14

A vehicle left the scene of an accident (property damage exceeding $1,000) on Savoy Drive at 3:57 a.m. Suspect was identified but not located at the time.

A stolen vehicle was reported on Cedar Point Place at 5:20 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:36 p.m., and police identified the suspect and released them pending charges.

Sunday, August 15

A vehicle had been tampered with on Blue Cove Terrace at 5:25 a.m.

Trespassing was reported on Cedar Run Lane at 5:24 a.m.

Items were stolen from multiple vehicles on Holloway Drive at 12:05 p.m.

A stolen wallet was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:18 p.m.

A vehicle was reported as damaged while in a parking lot on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:43 p.m.

Thefts from vehicles overnight was reported on Ampere Place at 11:08 a.m.

Monday, August 16

A single motor vehicle was reported on Charlemagne Drive at 2:20 p.m., two 13-year-old female subjects were injured and one was transported by ambulance.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:04 p.m.

An injured person was reported on Schooner Lane at 11:27 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Theft ($25,000 or more) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 6:33 a.m.

Wednesday, August 18