Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Assault on hospital staff

The following reports for October 3 – 15, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, October 3

A 34-year-old female subject was arrested for fourth degree assault and outstanding warrant on Catamaran Drive at 2:28 a.m.

Friday, October 4

A stolen license plate was reported on South Henke Road at 9:05 a.m.

After a traffic stop, a 18-year-old male was arrested for possession of illegal drugs on Quail Meadows Court at 4:27 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

A vehicle theft was reported on Fox Bridge Court at 8:20 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:51 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

Property damage (broken car window) was reported on West Terra Lane at 4:00 p.m.

Monday, October 7

A fire was reported on Key Harbour Court at 8:45 a.m., minimal damage reported.

Fraud was reported on South Lakeridge Court at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8

Theft was reported on Oak Place at 3:54 p.m.

Thursday, October 10

Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:09 p.m.

Theft was reported on Yard Drive at 3:32 p.m.

A 47-year-old female was issued summonses for trespassing and harassment on Oak Place at 6:44 p.m.

A motor vehicle accident involving a 60-year-old female pedestrian being struck was reported on Medical Drive at 7:27 p.m.

Friday, October 11

Police responded to a report of a severely injured canine that was hit by a motor vehicle on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

Property damage and theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 7:50 p.m.

A 38-year-old intoxicated male subject is pending charges for assault on hospital staff members on Medical Drive at 10:52 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

Two subjects were charged with stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:47 p.m.

Monday, October 14

Property damage to two golf greens was reported on Pigeon Drive at 9:01 a.m.

Parents are pending warrants for endangering the welfare of a child when a 2-year-old child was found wandering Veterans Memorial Parkway without supervision at 10:02 a.m.

A 51-year-old female was issued citations for shoplifting merchandise on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:37 p.m.

Tuesday, October 15