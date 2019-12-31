Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Assault on hospital staff

Dec. 31, 2019 2:18 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for October 3 – 15, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, October 3

  • A 34-year-old female subject was arrested for fourth degree assault and outstanding warrant on Catamaran Drive at 2:28 a.m.

Friday, October 4

  • A stolen license plate was reported on South Henke Road at 9:05 a.m.
  • After a traffic stop, a 18-year-old male was arrested for possession of illegal drugs on Quail Meadows Court at 4:27 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

  • A vehicle theft was reported on Fox Bridge Court at 8:20 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:51 p.m.

Sunday, October 6

  • Property damage (broken car window) was reported on West Terra Lane at 4:00 p.m.

Monday, October 7

  • A fire was reported on Key Harbour Court at 8:45 a.m., minimal damage reported.
  • Fraud was reported on South Lakeridge Court at 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8

  • Theft was reported on Oak Place at 3:54 p.m.

Thursday, October 10

  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:09 p.m.
  • Theft was reported on Yard Drive at 3:32 p.m.
  • A 47-year-old female was issued summonses for trespassing and harassment on Oak Place at 6:44 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident involving a 60-year-old female pedestrian being struck was reported on Medical Drive at 7:27 p.m.

Friday, October 11

  • Police responded to a report of a severely injured canine that was hit by a motor vehicle on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

  • Property damage and theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 7:50 p.m.
  • A 38-year-old intoxicated male subject is pending charges for assault on hospital staff members on Medical Drive at 10:52 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

  • Two subjects were charged with stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:47 p.m.

Monday, October 14

  • Property damage to two golf greens was reported on Pigeon Drive at 9:01 a.m.
  • Parents are pending warrants for endangering the welfare of a child when a 2-year-old child was found wandering Veterans Memorial Parkway without supervision at 10:02 a.m.
  • A 51-year-old female was issued citations for shoplifting merchandise on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:37 p.m.

Tuesday, October 15

  • A 20-year-old female suspect was issued a citation for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:06 p.m.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of