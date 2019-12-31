Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Assault on hospital staff

The following reports for October 3 – 15, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, October 3
- A 34-year-old female subject was arrested for fourth degree assault and outstanding warrant on Catamaran Drive at 2:28 a.m.
Friday, October 4
- A stolen license plate was reported on South Henke Road at 9:05 a.m.
- After a traffic stop, a 18-year-old male was arrested for possession of illegal drugs on Quail Meadows Court at 4:27 p.m.
Saturday, October 5
- A vehicle theft was reported on Fox Bridge Court at 8:20 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:51 p.m.
Sunday, October 6
- Property damage (broken car window) was reported on West Terra Lane at 4:00 p.m.
Monday, October 7
- A fire was reported on Key Harbour Court at 8:45 a.m., minimal damage reported.
- Fraud was reported on South Lakeridge Court at 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, October 8
- Theft was reported on Oak Place at 3:54 p.m.
Thursday, October 10
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:09 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Yard Drive at 3:32 p.m.
- A 47-year-old female was issued summonses for trespassing and harassment on Oak Place at 6:44 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident involving a 60-year-old female pedestrian being struck was reported on Medical Drive at 7:27 p.m.
Friday, October 11
- Police responded to a report of a severely injured canine that was hit by a motor vehicle on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 12
- Property damage and theft was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 7:50 p.m.
- A 38-year-old intoxicated male subject is pending charges for assault on hospital staff members on Medical Drive at 10:52 p.m.
Sunday, October 13
- Two subjects were charged with stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:47 p.m.
Monday, October 14
- Property damage to two golf greens was reported on Pigeon Drive at 9:01 a.m.
- Parents are pending warrants for endangering the welfare of a child when a 2-year-old child was found wandering Veterans Memorial Parkway without supervision at 10:02 a.m.
- A 51-year-old female was issued citations for shoplifting merchandise on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:37 p.m.
Tuesday, October 15
- A 20-year-old female suspect was issued a citation for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:06 p.m.
