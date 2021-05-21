Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 8 – 14, 2021

The following reports for April 8 – 14, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 8

After a traffic stop on Technology Drive at 3:21 a.m., a 39-year-old female subject was arrested for an active St. Charles County warrant.

Domestic assault was reported on Evron Court at 7:03 a.m. between a female and male subject, and both claimed they were assaulted.

Second degree property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 9:37 a.m., where a vehicle was damaged by a large brick by an unknown person.

Lake St. Louis K9 officer responded to Spirit of St. Louis airport at 10:14 a.m. to assist federal agency with an ongoing investigation.

Fraud (exceeding $38,000) was reported on Lodge Court at 5:53 p.m., investigation is ongoing.

Domestic assault was reported on Woodlake Court at 11:03 p.m.

Friday, April 9

After a traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 8:59 a.m., the driver was issued summonses for driving while suspended.

A vehicle left the scene of a traffic crash with no injuries on De Loire Drive at 4:13 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Police responded to Cedar Run Lane at 2:51 a.m. for a report of a larceny, but no evidence could be found. The reporting party then reported a previous domestic assault.

Sunday, April 11

Fourth degree domestic assault was reported on Windwood Court at 9:26 a.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:58 p.m.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Scarlet Oak Court at 6:57 p.m.

A 31-year-old female was taken into custody for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:49 p.m.

Monday, April 12

Police investigated a report of suspicious circumstances on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 4:26 p.m.

Tuesday, April 13

Theft ($750 or more) was reported on Oak Place Drive at 2:18 a.m.

Wednesday, April 14