Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 30 – May 13, 2020

The following reports for April 30 – May 13, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 30

No Reports

Friday, May 1

No Reports

Saturday, May 2

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:12 p.m.

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:02 p.m., and a 64-year-old male and 59-year-old female were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Sunday, May 3

No Reports

Monday, May 4

A trailer was stolen from a storage lot on Highway N at 2:08 p.m.

A structure fire was reported on Prospect Road at 6:05 p.m.

A stolen vehicle was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 9:21 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:53 p.m.

Fraud was reported on Woodland Drive at 2:49 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

An abandoned vehicle was towed on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:08 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 2:43 a.m., a 25-year-old male driver was issued summonses for driving with a suspended license.

Friday, May 8

After a traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 2:38 a.m., a 42-year-old male subject was issued summonses for driving while revoked.

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:40 p.m.

A 38-year-old male subject was issued a summonses for shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

A 2-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 2:29 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

Counterfeit currency was used to make a fraudulent purchase on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:10 a.m.

Monday, May 11

A neighbor inside someone’s home with a gun was reported on Rue De Vin at 2:14 a.m. Investigation showed no weapons on any individuals at the scene.

An 83-year-old male subject was reported to be a victim of a financially exploiting telephone scam on Civic Center Drive at 11:47 a.m.

A 37-year-old male was arrested for theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:33 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Robert Raymond Drive at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13