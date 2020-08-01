Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 30 – May 13, 2020

Jul. 31, 2020 7:38 PM Lake Saint Louis, Police & Fire 0

The following reports for April 30 – May 13, 2020  were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 30

  • No Reports

Friday, May 1

  • No Reports

Saturday, May 2

  • Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:12 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:02 p.m., and a 64-year-old male and 59-year-old female were transported to the hospital for injuries.

Sunday, May 3

  • No Reports

Monday, May 4

  • A trailer was stolen from a storage lot on Highway N at 2:08 p.m.
  • A structure fire was reported on Prospect Road at 6:05 p.m.
  • A stolen vehicle was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 9:21 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:53 p.m.
  • Fraud was reported on Woodland Drive at 2:49 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

  • An abandoned vehicle was towed on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:08 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

  • After a traffic stop on I-70 at 2:43 a.m., a 25-year-old male driver was issued summonses for driving with a suspended license.

Friday, May 8

  • After a traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 2:38 a.m., a 42-year-old male subject was issued summonses for driving while revoked.
  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:40 p.m.
  • A 38-year-old male subject was issued a summonses for shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

  • A 2-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 2:29 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

  • Counterfeit currency was used to make a fraudulent purchase on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:10 a.m.

Monday, May 11

  • A neighbor inside someone’s home with a gun was reported on Rue De Vin at 2:14 a.m. Investigation showed no weapons on any individuals at the scene.
  • An 83-year-old male subject was reported to be a victim of a financially exploiting telephone scam on Civic Center Drive at 11:47 a.m.
  • A 37-year-old male was arrested for theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:33 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12

  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Robert Raymond Drive at 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13

  • A 31-year-old male was arrested for an active person interest entry after a report of domestic assault on Medical Drive at 6:06 a.m.
  • A leaf blower was stolen on Harbor View Drive at 9:35 a.m.
  • After a traffic stop on I-70 at 11:16 p.m., a 39-year-old male was arrested for possession of felony drugs.

