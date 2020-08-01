Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 30 – May 13, 2020

The following reports for April 30 – May 13, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, April 30
- No Reports
Friday, May 1
- No Reports
Saturday, May 2
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:12 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 6:02 p.m., and a 64-year-old male and 59-year-old female were transported to the hospital for injuries.
Sunday, May 3
- No Reports
Monday, May 4
- A trailer was stolen from a storage lot on Highway N at 2:08 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Prospect Road at 6:05 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 9:21 p.m.
Tuesday, May 5
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:53 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on Woodland Drive at 2:49 p.m.
Wednesday, May 6
- An abandoned vehicle was towed on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 3:08 p.m.
Thursday, May 7
- After a traffic stop on I-70 at 2:43 a.m., a 25-year-old male driver was issued summonses for driving with a suspended license.
Friday, May 8
- After a traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 2:38 a.m., a 42-year-old male subject was issued summonses for driving while revoked.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:40 p.m.
- A 38-year-old male subject was issued a summonses for shoplifting on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:35 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
- A 2-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 2:29 p.m.
Sunday, May 10
- Counterfeit currency was used to make a fraudulent purchase on Ronald Reagan Drive at 10:10 a.m.
Monday, May 11
- A neighbor inside someone’s home with a gun was reported on Rue De Vin at 2:14 a.m. Investigation showed no weapons on any individuals at the scene.
- An 83-year-old male subject was reported to be a victim of a financially exploiting telephone scam on Civic Center Drive at 11:47 a.m.
- A 37-year-old male was arrested for theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:33 p.m.
Tuesday, May 12
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Robert Raymond Drive at 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 13
- A 31-year-old male was arrested for an active person interest entry after a report of domestic assault on Medical Drive at 6:06 a.m.
- A leaf blower was stolen on Harbor View Drive at 9:35 a.m.
- After a traffic stop on I-70 at 11:16 p.m., a 39-year-old male was arrested for possession of felony drugs.
Be the first to comment