Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 29 – May 5, 2021

The following reports for April 29 – May 5, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, April 29
- After a stop for a traffic violation on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 10:12 a.m., a passenger was arrested for drug possession.
- There was a report from Warren County of attempted assault on law enforcement, with the suspect vehicle traveling down eastbound I-70, where Lake St. Louis Officers pursued at 10:48 a.m.. Pursuit ended due to heavy traffic on I-70 and suspect was taken into custody.
- Domestic assault was reported on Bayside Court at 12:25 p.m.
Friday, April 30
- A person of interest was arrested after a traffic stop on Quality Court at 9:15 a.m.
- Third degree assault was reported on Medical Drive at 1:41 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on Technology Drive at 9:05 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:44 p.m.
Sunday, May 2
- First degree property damage was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:18 a.m.
- After a traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 10:28 p.m., a 38-year-old male subject was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.
Monday, May 3
- A traffic accident was reported on I-70 at 8:05 a.m., no injuries reported, both vehicles towed.
Saturday, May 4
- A 38-year-old female suspect was detained for shoplifting on Fountain Grass Drive at 3:13 p.m.
- After a traffic stop for speeding on I-70 at 9:38 p.m., a 58-year-old male driver was issued summonses for speeding and driving without a license.
Sunday, May 5
- Harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive at 10:33 a.m.
- A vehicle struck a light pole on Cadillac Court at 3:53 p.m.
