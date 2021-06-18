70 West Sentinel » Latest News » Cities » Lake Saint Louis » Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 29 – May 5, 2021
Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 29 – May 5, 2021

The following reports for April 29 – May 5, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 29

  • After a stop for a traffic violation on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 10:12 a.m., a passenger was arrested for drug possession.
  • There was a report from Warren County of attempted assault on law enforcement, with the suspect vehicle traveling down eastbound I-70, where Lake St. Louis Officers pursued at 10:48 a.m.. Pursuit ended due to heavy traffic on I-70 and suspect was taken into custody.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Bayside Court at 12:25 p.m.

Friday, April 30

  • A person of interest was arrested after a traffic stop on Quality Court at 9:15 a.m.
  • Third degree assault was reported on Medical Drive at 1:41 p.m.
  • Fraud was reported on Technology Drive at 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 1

  • A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:44 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

  • First degree property damage was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:18 a.m.
  • After a traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 10:28 p.m., a 38-year-old male subject was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant.

Monday, May 3

  • A traffic accident was reported on I-70 at 8:05 a.m., no injuries reported, both vehicles towed.

Saturday, May 4

  • A 38-year-old female suspect was detained for shoplifting on Fountain Grass Drive at 3:13 p.m.
  • After a traffic stop for speeding on I-70 at 9:38 p.m., a 58-year-old male driver was issued summonses for speeding and driving without a license.

Sunday, May 5

  • Harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive at 10:33 a.m.
  • A vehicle struck a light pole on Cadillac Court at 3:53 p.m.

