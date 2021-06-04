Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 22 – 28, 2021

The following reports for April 22 – 28, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 22

A stolen vehicle was recovered on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 11:01 a.m.

Friday, April 23

A 29-year-old female subject was issued summonses for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:04 p.m.

Shots fired from a motor vehicle were reported on Cedar Run Lane at 8:59 p.m. No one was reported to have been injured, and investigation is ongoing.

First degree harassment was reported on Medical Drive at 5:51 p.m. when a threat was made to hospital staff via telephone.

Saturday, April 24

Domestic assault between a mother and adult daughter was reported on Prominence Lane at 1:13 a.m.

A 44-year-old female subject was arrested on I-70 at 8:13 p.m. for driving while revoked and an active warrant.

Sunday, April 25

After a traffic stop on Robert Raymond Drive at 3:21 a.m., a 25-year-old male subject was issued summonses for driving while suspended.

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Orf Road at 3:51 a.m., and a 21-year-old subject was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. After being released from the hospital, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

Monday, April 26

Larceny and property damage was reported on Hawk Ridge Circle at 7:42 a.m., where tools were stolen and damage done to tool containers.

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 11:08 a.m., a 57-year-old male was issued summonses for driving with a revoked license.

Property damage to a mailbox was reported on Picardy Drive at 6:06 p.m.

A disturbance involving an intoxicated male subject who was refusing to leave the area was reported on Medical Drive at 8:35 p.m. The 36-year-old subject was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon (carrying a concealed firearm into a prohibited location), possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing 1st degree, and two active warrants.

Tuesday, April 27

A motor vehicle accident was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 5:03 p.m., and a 30-year-old female reported an injury.

Wednesday, April 28