Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 2 – 15, 2020

The following reports for April 2 – 15, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 2

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:29 a.m.

An assault was reported on Champagne Drive at 2:43 p.m.

Friday, April 3

Property damage was reported on North Henke Road at 1:25 p.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:20 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

Trespassing was reported on Spring Day Court at 2:05 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:06 a.m.

Sunday, April 5

No reports

Monday, April 6

After a theft on Shire Drive at 1:06 a.m., charges were applied for against a 17-year-old male subject.

Tuesday, April 7

Trespassing was reported on Champagne Drive at 2:34 p.m.

Property damage was reported on South Henke Road at 3:50 p.m. for a trailer with missing items.

Wednesday, April 8

Stolen construction equipment was reported on Freymuth Lane at 9:09 a.m.

Three delayed reports of shoplifting involving the same subject were taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:01 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:16 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Property damage was reported on Founders Park at 9:21 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:08 a.m.

An investigation of endangering the welfare of a child is ongoing after an unsupervised juvenile on a bicycle pulled in front of vehicles on Ronald Reagan Drive, causing a crash at 4:08 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:59 p.m., and a 41-year-old male and 34-year-old female subjects were released pending warrant applications.

Saturday, April 11

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:33 p.m. and a 52-year-old female subject was released on scene after being issued a summonses.

Sunday, April 12

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:03 p.m. and a 35-year-old female subject was released on scene after being issued a summonses.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:16 p.m.

Monday, April 13

Fraud was reported on Pond Fort Trail at 5:11 p.m.

Stealing was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 5:47 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 10:22 a.m.

Domestic assault was reported on Morning Neadow Drive at 2:56 p.m.

After a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:55 p.m., a 39-year-old female and 42-year-old male subjects were issued summonses.

Wednesday, April 15