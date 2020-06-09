Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 2 – 15, 2020

The following reports for April 2 – 15, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, April 2
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:29 a.m.
- An assault was reported on Champagne Drive at 2:43 p.m.
Friday, April 3
- Property damage was reported on North Henke Road at 1:25 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:20 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
- Trespassing was reported on Spring Day Court at 2:05 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:06 a.m.
Sunday, April 5
- No reports
Monday, April 6
- After a theft on Shire Drive at 1:06 a.m., charges were applied for against a 17-year-old male subject.
Tuesday, April 7
- Trespassing was reported on Champagne Drive at 2:34 p.m.
- Property damage was reported on South Henke Road at 3:50 p.m. for a trailer with missing items.
Wednesday, April 8
- Stolen construction equipment was reported on Freymuth Lane at 9:09 a.m.
- Three delayed reports of shoplifting involving the same subject were taken on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:01 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:16 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
- Property damage was reported on Founders Park at 9:21 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:08 a.m.
- An investigation of endangering the welfare of a child is ongoing after an unsupervised juvenile on a bicycle pulled in front of vehicles on Ronald Reagan Drive, causing a crash at 4:08 p.m.
Friday, April 10
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:59 p.m., and a 41-year-old male and 34-year-old female subjects were released pending warrant applications.
Saturday, April 11
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 3:33 p.m. and a 52-year-old female subject was released on scene after being issued a summonses.
Sunday, April 12
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:03 p.m. and a 35-year-old female subject was released on scene after being issued a summonses.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:16 p.m.
Monday, April 13
- Fraud was reported on Pond Fort Trail at 5:11 p.m.
- Stealing was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 5:47 p.m.
Tuesday, April 14
- An assault was reported on Medical Drive at 10:22 a.m.
- Domestic assault was reported on Morning Neadow Drive at 2:56 p.m.
- After a report of shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:55 p.m., a 39-year-old female and 42-year-old male subjects were issued summonses.
Wednesday, April 15
- Property damage was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 8:07 a.m.
