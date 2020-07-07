Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 16 – 29, 2020

The following reports for April 16 – 29, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.
Thursday, April 16
- No reports.
Friday, April 17
- A 43-year-old male subject was arresting for 3rd degree assault on a 43-year-old female subject on Medical Drive at 8:07 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:43 a.m. and 3:07 p.m.
- A stolen license plate was reported on Distinction Drive at 5:41 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:17 p.m.
- An attempt theft from a vehicle was reported on Picardy Drive at 11:59 p.m.
Sunday, April 19
- Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:27 p.m.
- A 41-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:29 p.m.
Monday, April 20
- A burglary, where suspects also stole a vehicle, was reported on Charlemagne Drive at 7:21 a.m.
- Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 8:19 a.m.
- Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Forest Crest at 2:57 p.m.
- A vehicle scam on eBay was reported on Little Piney Drive at 3:20 p.m.
Tuesday, April 21
- A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:43 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
- First degree property damage was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 10:01 a.m.
- Stolen property ($750 or more) was reported on South Henke Road at 10:49 a.m.
Thursday, April 23
- A motor vehicle crash was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:56 p.m., with one injury to a 60-year-old female who was not taken to the hospital.
- A violation of a protection order was reported on Geiser Brook Court at 3:14 p.m.
Friday, April 24
- A 25-year-old male subject was issued summonses for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:54 p.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 10:08 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
- A vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 9:15 a.m., and the 71-year-old male driver was injured.
- A 27-year-old male was detained for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:22 p.m.
- A 50-year-old female was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:18 p.m.
Sunday, April 26
- A 35-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:15 p.m.
Monday, April 27
- Stolen property ($750 or more) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:23 p.m.
- Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:05 p.m.
- A 20-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:09 p.m.
Tuesday, April 28
- A 41-year-old male subject was detained for stealing ($750 or more) on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:03 p.m.
- A disturbance was reported on Owls Perch Drive at 10:57 p.m.
Wednesday, April 29
- An online scam ($750 or more) was reported on Berry Court at 10:02 a.m.
- A vehicle left the scene of an accident on Rue Grand Drive at 11:28 p.m.
- A 37-year-old female subject was issued summonses for 4th degree assault on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:24 p.m.
