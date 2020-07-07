Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 16 – 29, 2020

The following reports for April 16 – 29, 2020 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 16

No reports.

Friday, April 17

A 43-year-old male subject was arresting for 3rd degree assault on a 43-year-old female subject on Medical Drive at 8:07 a.m.

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:43 a.m. and 3:07 p.m.

A stolen license plate was reported on Distinction Drive at 5:41 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:17 p.m.

An attempt theft from a vehicle was reported on Picardy Drive at 11:59 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Shoplifting was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 1:27 p.m.

A 41-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:29 p.m.

Monday, April 20

A burglary, where suspects also stole a vehicle, was reported on Charlemagne Drive at 7:21 a.m.

Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 8:19 a.m.

Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Forest Crest at 2:57 p.m.

A vehicle scam on eBay was reported on Little Piney Drive at 3:20 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21

A larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 7:43 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

First degree property damage was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 10:01 a.m.

Stolen property ($750 or more) was reported on South Henke Road at 10:49 a.m.

Thursday, April 23

A motor vehicle crash was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 12:56 p.m., with one injury to a 60-year-old female who was not taken to the hospital.

A violation of a protection order was reported on Geiser Brook Court at 3:14 p.m.

Friday, April 24

A 25-year-old male subject was issued summonses for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:54 p.m.

A vehicle left the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Lake Saint Louis Boulevard at 10:08 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

A vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 9:15 a.m., and the 71-year-old male driver was injured.

A 27-year-old male was detained for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 2:22 p.m.

A 50-year-old female was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:18 p.m.

Sunday, April 26

A 35-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:15 p.m.

Monday, April 27

Stolen property ($750 or more) was reported on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 1:23 p.m.

Theft was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:05 p.m.

A 20-year-old female was issued summonses for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 8:09 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28

A 41-year-old male subject was detained for stealing ($750 or more) on Ronald Reagan Drive at 6:03 p.m.

A disturbance was reported on Owls Perch Drive at 10:57 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29