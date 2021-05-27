Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 15 – 21, 2021

The following reports for April 15 – 21, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 15

A traffic crash with no injuries and minor damage to both vehicles was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 1:19 p.m.

Friday, April 16

A firearm was reported stolen from a motor vehicle on Waler Drive at 12:22 a.m.

Sexual misconduct was reported on Savoy Drive at 6:42 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Larceny was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 5:16 p.m., where two adult female subjects stole merchandise from a business.

A 39-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting on Ronald Reagan Drive at 11:06 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

Officers attempted to stop a silver jeep that previously fled from St. Charles County Police on I-64 at 12:14 a.m., and it continued to fail to yield.

A 36-year-old male subject was arrested for stealing on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:48 p.m., and a 28-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant from another County.

Monday, April 19

A 40-year-old male subject was arrested for second degree trespassing on Savoy Drive at 10:08 a.m.

Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 3:20 p.m.

Harassment by telephone was reported on Regatta Bay Court at 5:06 p.m.

Lake St,. Louis Officers assisted a county-wide criminal task force, and attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Highway 364 at 11:30 p.m.. The vehicle fled, and officers used stop sticks to deflate tires and arrest the 30-year-old male driver.

Tuesday, April 20

A one vehicle auto accident was reported on Woodchuck Lane at 3:25 p.m., vehicle was towed due to disabling damage and minor injuries reported by all 4 occupants.

Wednesday, April 21