Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: April 1 – 7, 2021

The following reports for April 1 – 7, 2021 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, April 1

Stealing ($25,000 or more) was reported on Pine Trail Drive at 1:27 p.m.

Counterfeit U.S. Currency was reported on Civic Center Drive at 2:22 p.m.

Friday, April 2

After a report of a disturbance on Veterans Memorial Parkway at 11:12 a.m., a 51-year-old male subject was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Property damage was reported on High Hill Court at 12:06 p.m.

Saturday, April 3

After a traffic stop on Lake St. Louis Boulevard at 12:20 p.m., a 28-year-old male subject and 23-year-old female subject were issued summonses for a drug violation.

Sunday, April 4

After a report of theft on Ronald Reagan Drive at 4:22 p.m., a 46-year-old male subject was arrested.

Monday, April 5

A suspicious subject was reported on Catamaran Drive at 8:48 a.m., and the subject was taken into custody for violating a court order and multiple warrants.

Property damage was reported on Jefferson Point at 12:40 p.m.

A motor vehicle left the scene of a motor vehicle accident (property damage exceeding $1,000) on Prospect Road at 2:00 p.m.

After a traffic stop on I-70 at 8:52 p.m., the driver was issued summonses for driving while suspended.

After a traffic stop on South Outer Road at 9:39 p.m., a 20-year-old male subject was arrested for an active warrant.

Tuesday, April 6

Police responded to a disturbance on Ridgeway Drive at 10:59 p.m. and transported a 25-year-old male subject to the local hospital for treatment.

Wednesday, April 7