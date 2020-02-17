Lake Saint Louis Police Blotter: Alleged DWI driver hits street sign and light pole

The following reports for November 21 – 27, 2019 were supplied to 70 West Sentinel by the Lake Saint Louis Police Department. A report of an arrest or charges filed is not an assumption of guilt, nor does it indicate that anyone was convicted of any crime.

Thursday, November 21

A subject made a threat to staff on Medical Drive at 9:46 p.m.

Friday, November 22

After a domestic incident was reported on La Rochelle Court at 10:02 a.m., a 26-year-old male was taken to a local hospital for psychological evaluation.

Two parties involved in a motor vehicle accident (property damage exceeding $1,000) left the scene of the accident on Freymuth Road at 2:48 p.m.

A careless and imprudent driver struck a street sign and light pole (property damage exceeding $1,000) and left the scene on Rue Grand Drive at 9:13 p.m., the 31-year-old male was found and arrested for leaving the scene and driving while intoxicated.

Saturday, November 23

Property damage was reported on Meadows Circle Drive at 8:38 a.m.

Stealing was reported on Oak Hill Drive at 9:23 a.m.

Shoplifting ($750 or more) involving two unknown male suspects was reported on Ronald Reagan Drive at 9:06 p.m.

Sunday, November 24

A 36-year-old female was transported to the hospital for possible treatment and evaluation after a possible overdose on West Terra Lane at 8:17 p.m.

Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Bent Oak Drive at 8:24 p.m.

Monday, November 25



Identity theft was reported on Nautica Lane at 2:40 p.m.

Theft was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 4:03 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26

Domestic assault was reported on Harbor View Drive at 12:09 a.m., though after investigation officers say it did not appear a physical assault of any type occurred, just an argument.

Property damage to a vehicle was reported on Hawk Ridge Trail at 2:18 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27