Lake Saint Louis Police asking public’s help identifying subject who may have placed ‘prank’ sign at Popeye’s

Lake Saint Louis Police have posted surveillance video of a subject who may have placed a prank sign in the drive-through lane at the Popeye’s restaurant at 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive.

Management of the restaurant was unaware that the sign had been posted. A photo of the sign was posted and shared on Facebook.

According to police, “[the subjects] are NOT employees, former employees or associated with the business based on the information we have received.” Police also said that several drive-through menu signs were spray painted earlier this month, but it is not known if that incident was related.

Police are asking that anyone with information please contact the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.